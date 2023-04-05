 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Rodriguez 'all for' spring scrimmages against Auburn or Alabama

Rich Rodriguez

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez observes the Gamecocks during their second spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 1.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Earlier this week, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze went viral for proposing that the NCAA allow college football teams to schedule scrimmages against other teams. 

He suggested matchups such as Alabama-Troy and Auburn-UAB. On Wednesday, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez wanted to let everyone know the Gamecocks would be happy to participate.

