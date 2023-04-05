JSU Football: Rodriguez 'all for' spring scrimmages against Auburn or Alabama

JACKSONVILLE — Earlier this week, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze went viral for proposing that the NCAA allow college football teams to schedule scrimmages against other teams.
He suggested matchups such as Alabama-Troy and Auburn-UAB. On Wednesday, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez wanted to let everyone know the Gamecocks would be happy to participate.
“I’ll tell coach Freeze if he's got, you know, want to give a million dollars or give us 50 percent of the proceeds, we’d go down Jordan-Hare and we're all (in). Yeah, just give us, let us be able to have some of the money, and we’re there. It's an easy drive. Either that or coach (Nick) Saban in Tuscaloosa. Maybe I’ll ask him. I’m speaking at their clinic next Friday.”
Although Freeze isn’t the first to mention the idea, he is the one bringing it up this spring, and other in-state coaches at South Alabama, UAB and Troy have all reportedly been enthusiastic about the opportunity for such potential scrimmages since his remarks.
Although Rodriguez said he would happily travel for a big public scrimmage against another in-state team, the Gamecocks head coach also sees the benefit in just running a joint practice.
“I brought up for years, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to have a camp like the NFL does and just have a practice against each other against another team that you weren't going to play that season or so,” Rodriguez said. “I think it's, I think it'd be a fun idea, and you could raise some money for, you know you want to do charity, I’d like to raise it to help us build our football facility. I would take a check for that.”
One of the biggest benefits of joint practices would be creating a different atmosphere for the players.
“You get to measure your guys up, and I think the players will enjoy it more because it's not against the same guys I see every day,” Rodriguez said. “You gotta just make sure coaches aren't game planning for the scrimmage. You gotta do your normal install. … The NFL I see some of where they just got in all-out brawls too, so you got to be smart about it and intentional about how you go about doing it.”
Many college basketball teams currently face each other in often loosely-kept secret exhibition games closed to the public in the weeks leading up to the regular season. Rodriguez anticipates some issues with college football adopting any change which keeps the public out.
“The hard part is you know, college football is loved by so many fans so deeply that they're gonna want to watch it,” he said. “And if they didn’t watch it, they’re going to want to sneak in, and they’re going to want to know well who won the scrimmage.”
Rodriguez also warned that there might be a tendency to put too much stock in the scrimmage's results. He shook his head before elaborating that Jacksonville State’s coaching staff knows all too well how the spring can be a terrible indicator of what the team will look like in the regular season after last year’s offseason.
Still, despite all the potential logistical hurdles, there’s no doubt that Rodriguez came down firmly in the camp of supporting the idea of playing future spring scrimmages against opponents.
“You worry about somebody getting hurt,” Rodriguez said. “That is the only disadvantage is somebody getting hurt. That would be the only thing, but you can, as coach, you hold out. You got some guys that are proven veterans. The game don't count too. So you can hold them out, too. So I think you could be smart about it.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep