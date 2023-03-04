JSU football: Rodriguez about new assistant coach, 'we're really excited about him'

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has the same coaching staff in place this spring as the one that ended last season, except for one.
Rodriguez has hired Miami quality control assistant Terry Jefferson to replace Eddie Hicks, who spent one season coaching JSU's cornerbacks. Hicks has accepted a position with LSU as a defensive analyst.
Jefferson is a former Florida A&M defensive back and spent three years on staff at Miami. Rodriguez said he and defensive coordinator Zac Alley believe Jefferson will be a good fit for the Gamecocks.
"He comes highly recommended," Rodriguez said Saturday after the Gamecocks’ first day of spring practice. "Some of the guys I really like and trust in the profession called me about him. Did some background. Did some interviews, Coach (Zac) Alley and I, and we're really excited about him.
"He's a young guy, got a lot of energy, and I could just look over there and see them corners were working. They were working today. So, it's great to have him as part of our staff."
