JSU football: Rodriguez about new assistant coach, 'we're really excited about him'

Terry Jefferson

Terry Jefferson has joined the Jacksonville State staff

 JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has the same coaching staff in place this spring as the one that ended last season, except for one.

Rodriguez has hired Miami quality control assistant Terry Jefferson to replace Eddie Hicks, who spent one season coaching JSU's cornerbacks. Hicks has accepted a position with LSU as a defensive analyst.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.