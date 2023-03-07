JSU Football: Rodrgiuez, players discuss importance of PayDay ritual

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown made more than his fair share of catches during Monday’s practice. His reward for his efforts that afternoon was the chance to make one more catch when a PayDay candy bar flew his way.
“I don’t really like them too much,” Brown said on Monday. “I usually give them away, but it is a really cool tradition. It recognizes guys at the end of practice. Somebody that had a good day or a touchdown or an interception, anything like that.”
Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez doesn’t remember exactly when he started the tradition of tossing out the peanut and caramel bars out at the end of practice. It was years before he arrived in Jacksonville, but the coach does remember how he got the idea.
“The players were saying, it was third down drill that is payday down,” Rodriguez said. “So I am thinking payday, payday, how can we incorporate that, the importance of it?”
The end result is the tradition that has already become a fixture of Jax State’s practices. Following his post-practice speech, Rodriguez calls out roughly a half-dozen names one at a time. Following each name, the whole team claps once in unison and then a PayDay bar soars through the air.
As one of the players on the team last spring, Brown has already heard his name several times by now. Still, the tight end insists that moment of recognition doesn’t get old.
“You’ve got your whole team clapping for you, for something you did, and who wouldn’t want that,” Brown said.
Safety Jeremiah Harris agreed that being “paid” after a hard practice feels great. In fact, Harris probably enjoys the reward more than Brown does.
“They come in clutch,” Harris said. “After practice, you have a little hungriness in you, and you just want to eat something, and that is a good snack.”
Even though Rodriguez is only days into his second spring in Jacksonville, it’s safe to say he’s already given away hundreds of PayDays to Gamecock players by now. The head coach is pretty sure they usually stock up at a Sam’s, which makes sense, considering they purchase the bars by the case.
Of course, how they arrive at the facility is much less important to the coach than how the staff ensures the candy bars survive until the end of practice.
“You can’t put the PayDay in your backpack in two hours of heat and expect it to be okay,” Rodriguez said.
The 110-degree days out in Arizona taught him that lesson, and at least once last August, he received a reminder when the PayDays melted in a staffer’s pack due to the heat and humidity.
“So we’ve invested in some ice cooler backpacks, so when we give a PayDay, it isn’t some sloppy mushy PayDay,” Rodriguez said. “Because we got to do things first class. We’re Division I now.”
