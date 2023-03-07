 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Rodrgiuez, players discuss importance of PayDay ritual

JSU football end practice speech

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez addresses his players at the end of every practice. 

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown made more than his fair share of catches during Monday’s practice. His reward for his efforts that afternoon was the chance to make one more catch when a PayDay candy bar flew his way.

“I don’t really like them too much,” Brown said on Monday. “I usually give them away, but it is a really cool tradition. It recognizes guys at the end of practice. Somebody that had a good day or a touchdown or an interception, anything like that.”

