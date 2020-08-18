JSU football: Road football game at UNA set for Oct. 17

Jacksonville State has firmed up at least one date for a college football game this fall.
North Alabama announced Tuesday that it has picked Oct. 17 for its home game against the Gamecocks.
JSU also has a road game at Florida International for a date to be determined. Athletics director Greg Seitz has said that he is hoping to schedule two more games this fall, with at least one at home.
UNA is planning to play a four-game schedule, too, and announced Tuesday that it also will face Southern Mississippi on the road Nov. 7 and Brigham Young on the road Nov. 21.
According to a news release, UNA also has a contract to play an FBS team Oct. 3 but isn't ready to announce the opponent.
"We have been meeting continuously with our staff and student-athletes and we plan to move forward with a four-game schedule, starting in October," UNA athletics director Mark Linder said. "As we move forward, I can't tell you how proud I am of our university, of our staff and of our student athletes, first of all for getting educated and keeping an open mind, making what I feel is a good sound decision, not only for our football program but for our university and our community."
This will be JSU's first game at UNA's Braly Stadium in Florence since winning the 1992 NCAA Division II national championship game.