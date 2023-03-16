JSU football: Rich Rod's NCAA bracket pick goes down Thursday: Arizona, his former employer

JACKSONVILLE — As more than 20 million brackets were submitted for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez confirmed that he was one of the many who offered his round-by-round predictions.
“I do (have a bracket), for entertainment only,” Rodriguez said.
Unfortunately for Rodriguez, his champion was defeated in just the ninth game of the tournament: Arizona, where he served as head football coach.
During JSU’s spring practice Thursday, the second-seeded Wildcats were upset by 15th-seeded Princeton, with the Ivy League champions garnering its first NCAA tournament win in 25 years.
At the conclusion of practice, Rodriguez was informed of the demise of his bracket.
“I had Arizona winning it all, and I just heard they lost,” Rodriguez said. “There you go.”
Rodrigiuez served as head coach for Arizona’s football team from 2012-2017 and led the Wildcats to bowl games in five of his six seasons, including a 10-win season and a trip to the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.
The Arizona men’s basketball team appeared in the NCAA tournament all six of Rodriguez’s seasons in Tucson, making two trips to the region finals.
According to NCAA.com, Arizona was the eighth-most picked team to win in completed NCAA tournament brackets, as 4.73 percent of completed brackets chose Arizona. Houston was the most-picked team to win the NCAA tournament on completed brackets, with 20.14 percent selecting the Cougars. Alabama came in second at 15.22 percent.
Three JSU players — Te’Sean Smoot, Perry Carter and Kolbi Fuqua — said they didn’t fill out a bracket this year, but Carter said his mom reminded him after it was too late to fill one out.
“I forgot it started, honestly,” Carter said. “I Face Timed my mom last night, she was like, ‘Did you watch the game?’ I was like, ‘What game?’ She said, ‘For basketball, did you forget? It’s March Madness.’ I was like, ‘Oh, snap, it’s March. I forgot.’ I’m probably going to go make a bracket right now.”
Carter said that being from Houston, he expects many people from his hometown to be rooting for the No. 1-seeded Cougars, while Smoot said that almost everyone from his hometown of Springfield, Ohio, roots for Ohio State, which did not make the NCAA tournament.