JSU football: Rich Rodriguez reflects on championship season, imagines playing in playoffs

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez knew his team would be ineligible for the FCS playoff this season since the school added additional scholarship players during the Gamecocks’ transition to the FBS level.
Still, the head coach couldn’t help but sit back and wonder what it would have been like to compete in the postseason with this team.
“We probably would have got a first-round bye, right? … You got to stay healthy, and would you have hosted the first couple of games?” Rodriguez said, speculating during a video conference with reporters Tuesday. “It would have been fun to do that. But you know, we knew from day one that wasn't going to be one of our things that can happen after the season.”
Jacksonville State went 9-2 overall this year and 8-1 against FCS competition, including wins over playoff teams Eastern Kentucky and Davidson by a combined 77-34. Southeastern Louisiana, the only FCS team to beat the Gamecocks, didn’t earn a bye but did earn a first-round home game.
With the playoffs off the table, Rodriguez knew he would have to find another form of motivation for the players.
“I wanted them to play for the school and for we had a lot of teams that we play that beat us last year,” he said. “We had motivation to try to turn that around and beat them this year.”
That was certainly the case during the last two weeks when Jacksonville State needed to beat Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas to claim an ASUN championship.
In 2021 Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas beat JSU 39-31 and 38-14, respectively. Under Rodriguez, the Gamecocks more than flipped the script, beating those teams by 42-17 and 40-17, respectively.
During the season's final month, some of the older players singled out the 35-28 overtime victory over Kennesaw State as a treasured memory from the season. The Owls had beaten Jacksonville State three times since 2017, including a 31-6 victory in 2021.
The Gamecocks also proved they could blow out teams that kept it close last year, beating Stephen F. Austin and North Alabama by a combined score of 89-48 after beating those teams only by a combined score of 55-48 in 2021.
First year, worst year
The success this season is perhaps more remarkable considering all of the Gamecocks, especially the offensive players, were starting over as “freshman” in Rodriguez’s system. The Jacksonville State head coach repeated early and often that, in his experience, the first year is usually the hardest because there’s no true upperclassmen in a new system.
Plus, the Gamecocks added a larger-than-normal influx of players following the conclusion of spring camp, which forced the team to almost hit reset once again when fall camp started.
“In the first year, you know, I think what's most important is that you establish the type of culture, attitude, whatever you want to call it, that you're going to build your program on every year,” Rodriguez said. “And that once you get that done, you can't waver from that.”
An exciting challenge became one of, if not the toughest, offseason Rodriguez ever experienced when his friend and offensive coordinator Calvin Magee died following a heart attack on May 20.
“That threw us for a loop for a couple of weeks,” Rodriguez said. “Personally, it was, for me it was like two or three weeks. It was like just regrouping on that.”
What comes next
Now that the season is over, Rodriguez said he would focus on recruiting in the coming days. The Jacksonville State coach also said he would enjoy watching other college coaches across the country look miserable on the sidelines in the coming weeks.
“The games are fun, but you know, I don't make them as fun as I should,” he said. “I need to get better at that, but I love practicing and watching the guys get better practice. And sometimes you guys have seen me, maybe you think I don't enjoy it because I'm yelling but it's that I kind of like all aspects of the program.
“And we have some, what's unique here is we have so much work to do. … I'll be pretty busy, you know, over the next couple of months helping us in this transition, and it's not going to happen in six months, but we've got a plan for it, and our administration has a plan for it, and so we got to get busy on that.”