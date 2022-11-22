 Skip to main content
JSU football: Rich Rodriguez reflects on championship season, imagines playing in playoffs

jsu v slu homecoming 023 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State Head Coach Rich Rodriguez led his team to the top of the ASUN football standings.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez knew his team would be ineligible for the FCS playoff this season since the school added additional scholarship players during the Gamecocks’ transition to the FBS level.

Still, the head coach couldn’t help but sit back and wonder what it would have been like to compete in the postseason with this team.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep