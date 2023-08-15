JSU football: Rich Rodriguez hoping Gamecocks can shore up second-string ahead of season

JACKSONVILLE — For college football fans this time of year feels a bit like December 16th.
Everyone is talking about one thing so the excitement is palpable. But, we’re still more than a week away from a week 0 slate which features the Gamecocks home opener against UTEP at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.
For Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez, that’s a good thing.
“There was some good and bad,” Rodriguez said on Monday morning following film assessment of Saturday’s scrimmage. “I think there was a little bit depth issues we had. I think our ones are solid, but we want to play a lot of people so I got serious concerns with our depth. Serious concerns. Like we don’t have Division I (FBS) depth.”
On Saturday, Rodriguez said he wanted to be able to play 22-25 guys on each side of the ball. On Monday the coach emphasized that depth will be critical if the Gamecocks are going to successfully navigate an 18-day stretch starting on Sept. 23 that will include matchups against Eastern Michigan, at Sam Houston State, at Middle Tennessee and Liberty.
“We’re going to have to play a lot of guys,” Rodriguez said. “So these freshmen got to grow up. Those young guys got to grow up, and everybody has got to get ready to play. You can’t be sitting back and saying well it ain’t going to be my chance. No, their chance is now so we got to get them ready. It is on us as coaches.”
While Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams are largely considered more talented than their peers in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), one of the biggest disparities is the scholarship limitations. FBS teams get 85 scholarships while FCS teams get only 63 scholarships that can be, and often are, divided among a larger pool of players.
Since Rodriguez arrived following the 2021 season, his mission was two-fold. Get more players overall and increase the team’s talent.
Currently the Gamecocks roster inclues 126 players. UTEP’s roster lists 122.
The results on the field this season will determine whether the Gamecocks coaching staff closed the talent gap as well. Although, it is worth noting that since last season, Rodriguez has added seven former FBS players.
The team’s only significant loss to the transfer portal was receiver Ahmad Edwards who ended up at Ball State this offseason.
While the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities available to players make it easier to turn rosters over than ever before, Rodriguez said that he thinks the transition from the FCS level to the FBS level is now harder than it was before.
“With NIL guys getting paid all this kind of stuff,” Rodriguez said. “There is your haves and your have nots and we’re going to have enough of the haves to be competitive in our league. We don’t have it all right not, anyway that is not an excuse. We’ve got good enough players. Our coaches got to coach them up better.”
With new challenges comes an opportunity to reset the program’s perception in its first FBS season. In fact, many of the new and returning players highlighted the historic nature of the season ahead as motivation.
“Hell yeah, I mean you’re the first Division-IA football team in Jax State history,” Rodriguez said. “You got to take a little pride in that. You got to make history and we want it to be a good history. It’s not easy. Like I said, not very many teams make the transition and get to a bowl game and that is the goal, but we got a lot of work to do to get to that point.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep