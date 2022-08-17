 Skip to main content
JSU football: Rich Rod will reveal starting QB ... on game day

Three quarterbacks

Aaron McLaughlin, left, Zion Webb, middle, and Te'Sean Smoot, right, are competing for the Jacksonville State starting quarterback job.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State hasn't named a starting quarterback for its season-opener, and don't expect an announcement soon.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez promised Wednesday that he'll pick a winner in the three-man race by sixth-year senior Zion Webb, redshirt freshman Aaron McLaughlin and true freshman Te'Sean Smoot before JSU faces No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 27 in Montgomery, but if you're expecting him to reveal his choice, you're out of luck.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.