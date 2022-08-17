JSU football: Rich Rod will reveal starting QB ... on game day

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State hasn't named a starting quarterback for its season-opener, and don't expect an announcement soon.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez promised Wednesday that he'll pick a winner in the three-man race by sixth-year senior Zion Webb, redshirt freshman Aaron McLaughlin and true freshman Te'Sean Smoot before JSU faces No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 27 in Montgomery, but if you're expecting him to reveal his choice, you're out of luck.
"Why tell anybody, right?" Rodriguez said with a smile.
When asked when he might let folks know, he answered, "What time's kickoff? 2:30? 2:29, you'll probably figure it out."
Even the players are reluctant to give a hint.
"That's up to Coach Rod," receiver Ahmad Edwards said. "It's got nothing to do with me."
When asked if he has one of the three in mind as the starter, Edwards wouldn't budge: "I think all of them have come in and produced. We can win the game with any one of them."
Rodriguez has opened practice to reporters, which gives them a chance to see what's up. And, so far, it's hard to see any one of the three getting more snaps overall behind center or more practice time with the first-team offense.
In two scrimmages, McLaughlin — the North Carolina State transfer — has worked with the first offense, while Webb was with the second offense. Smoot handled the third team.
But Webb has gotten time with the first offense, and Smoot has worked at least a little bit behind the first- and second-team lines. All three practice in black jerseys, which means they aren't allowed to be hit by their teammates. Nobody else on the field is in a black jersey.
Rodriguez has conceded that McLaughlin and Webb are ahead going into the first game, and if they stay that way, it would fulfill the coach's preseason wish that at least two quarterbacks are ready to go in Montgomery.
"Those two, probably because they're a little older. Been around college programs," Rodriguez said. "You can tell their experience has helped a little bit. Te'Sean is still in the middle of the mix, too, but right now, with Aaron and Zion, you can tell they've been in college programs and have some experience."
The race is still on, however.
"There's still a lot of things we've got to install and get cleaned up. We've got to figure out as coaches what they can and cannot do well," he said. "Each of them has a certain skill-set that they're really good at, and that's what we're going to focus the next week and a half on."
If something happens, and the quarterback trio gets leveled by injuries, there are three others in the quarterback room, getting work at practice: sophomore Jordan "Polo” Solomon, who played at Reedley (Calif.) Junior College, freshman Carter Lambert of Boaz and freshman Ashton Frye of Springville. None of the three practice in a black jersey.
