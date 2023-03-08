JSU football: Rich Rod shows he's not afraid to play former Calhoun County stars

JACKSONVILLE — Since joining Jacksonville State's football program in 2020, Ron Wiggins and Jalen “J-Rock” Swain have made their names known to fans.
Wiggins, a redshirt junior running back, racked up more than 500 all-purpose yards while Swain, a junior defensive lineman, finished fifth in the ASUN Conference with five sacks last season.
Along with their success in red and white, the two players are among five current players who came to JSU from a Calhoun County high school.
Along with Wiggins (Jacksonville) and Swain (Oxford), wide receiver La'Derrick Bell (Saks), offensive lineman Will O'Steen (White Plains) and Clay Webb (Oxford) all played for a Calhoun County school.
For Gamecocks coach Rich Rodriguez, recruiting local, homegrown players means more than just playing for the home team.
“I hope if we have a player that’s good enough to win with, whether it’s at Jacksonville or Anniston or Oxford or whatever, I hope they come here,” Rodriguez said. “We won’t have to worry about them getting homesick and they understand our environment.”
The Calhoun County natives all saw action in at least seven games last season, with Swain and Webb seeing the field in all 11 of JSU's games last season.
Along with five players from Calhoun County, the Gamecocks have 43 players from the state of Alabama on the roster, with Birmingham leading the pack with six players who claim the Magic City as their hometown.
Alabaster boasts three players at JSU, while Fort Payne, Mobile, Opelika, Oxford, Rainbow City and Springville each have two.
“There’s good players around us. There’s good players in the state of Alabama,” Rodriguiez said. “You've still got to go to other places, but we get some of the best players in Alabama.”
While many recruits place an emphasis on trying to sign with in-state SEC powerhouses Alabama and Auburn, Rodriguez said he hopes to attract some more homegrown talent to play for the Gamecocks as they make the transition to Conference USA and FBS football this summer.
“They don’t all go to Alabama; they don’t all go to Auburn,” Rodriguez said. “If we get all the other ones, we’re going to have a pretty good football team.”