 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Rich Rod shows he's not afraid to play former Calhoun County stars

Ron Wiggins

Jacksonville State running back Ron Wiggins has found success at his hometown school.

 Brandon Phillips, JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Since joining Jacksonville State's football program in 2020, Ron Wiggins and Jalen “J-Rock” Swain have made their names known to fans.

Wiggins, a redshirt junior running back, racked up more than 500 all-purpose yards while Swain, a junior defensive lineman, finished fifth in the ASUN Conference with five sacks last season.