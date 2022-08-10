 Skip to main content
JSU football: Rich Rod says Karajic, King 'neck and neck' for starting job

07272022 FB Practice-1655.jpg

JACKSONVILLE — When Jacksonville State practices field goals, the Gamecocks make sure they have all the basics: the kicker, the snapper, the holder, the football (of course) … and a water bottle.

Believe it or not, that last one is part of the process as JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez tries to provide as much pressure and irritation to his kickers as they work on field goals. As either of the top two competitors for the job, Alen Karajic and Brenton King, line up for their kicks, special teams coordinator Pat Kirkland might stand behind them and give them a good spray.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

