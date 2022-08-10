JSU football: Rich Rod says Karajic, King 'neck and neck' for starting job

JACKSONVILLE — When Jacksonville State practices field goals, the Gamecocks make sure they have all the basics: the kicker, the snapper, the holder, the football (of course) … and a water bottle.
Believe it or not, that last one is part of the process as JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez tries to provide as much pressure and irritation to his kickers as they work on field goals. As either of the top two competitors for the job, Alen Karajic and Brenton King, line up for their kicks, special teams coordinator Pat Kirkland might stand behind them and give them a good spray.
Sometimes, it's Rodriguez himself who gets a hold of the bottle and showers a kicker a bit as the ball is about to be snapped. On Wednesday morning, Rodriguez switched it up a little by spraying the holder.
"Yeah, I put a little water on them," Rodriguez said, laughing.
The rest of the players stand along the goal line, so those two kickers can't avoid the watchful eyes of everyone.
"We try to put them under a little peer pressure to see if they can make it," Rodriguez said. "Anything you can try to do to simulate the end of a game-winning kick will help. It's still not the same as a game, but these guys, at least they're older, more mature guys. So, I don't think anything is going to faze them."
So, who's ahead so far? Who is first in line to kick when JSU faces Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery on Aug. 27?
Rodriguez said there's no clear leader.
"It's neck and neck," he said Wednesday. "Both of those guys are talented guys. Today was not their best day kicking, but they've been really solid, really strong. They both have strong legs. I wouldn't hesitate to use either one of them."
Both have plenty of experience.
King began his career at Georgia Tech in 2017 and was the Yellow Jackets’ semi-regular kicker during 2017-19, making 42 of 46 extra points and 9 of 17 field goals. He didn't appear in a game in 2020 before transferring to Jacksonville State. He appeared in three games last fall for the Gamecocks, kicking off eight times and making the only extra point he attempted.
He has one year of eligibility remaining — his bonus year from the NCAA's blanket waiver for players affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns. Karajic has three years left if he wishes to take advantage of a COVID-19 blanket waiver year.
He has served as JSU's place-kicker for the past two years, making 73 of 75 extra points and 21 of 31 from field-goal range.
