JSU football: Rich Rod ready to complete staff with two more assistant coaches

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez has completed his on-field coaching staff with the hiring of two defensive assistant coaches.
Rodriguez has added Pat Kirkland from the University of Charleston to coach outside linebackers and serve as special teams coordinator. Eddie Hicks of the University of Charlotte will handle cornerbacks. After adding Kirkland and Hicks, JSU will have 10 on-field assistant coaches, which is the NCAA limit.
Kirkland has served as head coach at Charleston for 10 seasons and posted a 70-41 record, including 8-2 this past season. The Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail confirmed Kirkland's move to JSU. Hicks was cornerbacks coach at Charlotte, and he is listing his new job in his bio on his Twitter account.
A Jacksonville State University source confirmed the hirings but was not authorized to speak publicly about them. Human resources paperwork must be completed on every university hiring.
"I've had a great time at UC," Kirkland told the Gazette-Mail. "When I say it was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever had to make it (absolutely was). It's a great opportunity, and after 10 years we've had a lot of great seasons and a lot of great runs at it."
Kirkland and Rodriguez have worked together before. When Rodriguez was head coach at West Virginia, he hired Kirkland as a graduate assistant coach in 2006. Before that, Kirkland was defensive coordinator at Glenville State, where Rodriguez also coached, although not at the same time.
Hicks was a two-time All-Conference USA performer at Southern Mississippi. He was a graduate assistant coach at Alcorn State (2012) and Cincinnati (2013) and was a quality control assistant at Cal (2014). He has coached cornerbacks at Murray State (2015), Austin Peay (2016-17), Southern Mississippi (2018) and Charlotte (2019-2021).
The JSU on-field assistant coaches:
—Calvin Magee, associate head coach, offensive coordinator, inside receivers and tight ends
—Mike DiAngelo, quarterbacks
—Rod McDowell, running backs
—Rick Trickett, offensive line
—Ryan Garrett, wide receivers
—Zac Alley, defensive coordinator
—William Green, defensive line
—Kelvin Sigler, defensive assistant coach
—Pat Kirkland, outside linebackers and special teams coordinator
—Eddie Hicks, cornerbacks coach