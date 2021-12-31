JSU football: Rich Rod re-hires former Grass assistant Sigler to join Gamecocks' staff

Jacksonville State has re-hired Kelvin Sigler as a defensive assistant, according to a source within the program.
Sigler spent four seasons on John Grass' staff at JSU, coaching safeties during 2018-21. He also served as defensive coordinator in 2019-21.
His 2020 defense ranked first in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense as the Gamecocks won the OVC championship and reached the FCS quarterfinals.
The source said head coach Rich Rodriguez hasn't determined who will be JSU's defensive coordinator but the coach wanted Sigler to join his staff in some capacity.
Sigler played at Alabama in the 1990s. He was the Crimson Tide's leading tackler in 1997 when the quarterback was former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens. Sigler was one of the team's five permanent captains as a senior in 1998.
Sigler was a high school coach at Greensboro, Bob Jones and Blount. He was a defensive assistant at Alabama for a national championship team in 2012, then was an assistant coach at Northern Illinois during 2013-15. He was cornerbacks coach at South Alabama in 2016-17.