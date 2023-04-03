 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Rich Rod praises team for first half of practice, not so much for second half

Rich Rod first practice spring number 2

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez coaches his players through a spring practice.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Despite a shift of focus in the second half of practice, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez praised the team for a strong start during Monday’s workout, in which the team wore pads and shorts.

“I liked the first half of practice. I really liked it,” Rodriguez said. “I thought that was a good focus and all that. The second half of practice, and maybe because we were in shorts, I didn’t think the focus on the situation was what it should be.”