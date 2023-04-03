JSU football: Rich Rod praises team for first half of practice, not so much for second half

JACKSONVILLE — Despite a shift of focus in the second half of practice, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez praised the team for a strong start during Monday’s workout, in which the team wore pads and shorts.
“I liked the first half of practice. I really liked it,” Rodriguez said. “I thought that was a good focus and all that. The second half of practice, and maybe because we were in shorts, I didn’t think the focus on the situation was what it should be.”
Jacksonville State defensive backs produced four interceptions in the practice, with Jabari Mack accounting for two and ending practice with a one-handed interception off Ashton Frye.
Kolbi Fuqua and Yessman Green each had one of their own.
“Some of it was two-minute drills at the end of the thing, some of it was not great decision making and some of it was great play by the defense,” Rodriguez said. “I think it was a combination of all of that.”
Junior cornerback Marco Baker said that along with being impressed by the energy and communication by the defense during Monday’s practice, he was impressed by the effort from Mack in his strong showing.
“Jabari had a heck of a practice,” Baker said. “Coach emphasized he wanted to get three picks and we didn’t get none. He said he wanted six today, so Jabari capitalized and got two of them. I feel like he made the most of his opportunities.”
While Rodriguez said that a large part of the interceptions came from playmaking by the defense, he said that the quarterback room needs to be more vocal when calling plays during the remaining spring practices.
“Our quarterbacks have a pretty good idea of what they’re doing, but they don’t vocalize it loudly or confidently a lot,” Rodriguez said. “I shouldn’t be the loudest voice on the field, it should be the quarterbacks. They’ve got to get better at that.”
After Saturday’s scrimmage, Rodriguez said that he did see improvement from the quarterbacks in their ability to make plays, along with the defense’s tackling efforts improving.
“I thought we made some progress with their decisiveness,” Rodriguez said. “I thought on defense, we tackled better at times, so we corrected something from the first scrimmage. The spring scrimmage will be the final testing point before we meet all our guys where they stand.”
Baker also said that he saw improvements from the defense after Saturday’s scrimmage, noting the intensity levels among starters was much better Monday.
“You learn from your mistakes, and I feel like that’s what we did on Saturday,” Baker said. “I like always competing, honestly. on both sides of the ball, it wasn’t one-sided, everybody on both sides of the ball, we all brought the energy.”
Along with defensive players stepping up, running back Anwar Lewis seemed to take on an elevated role with the first team during Monday’s practice.
Despite his larger presence, Rodriguez suggested that the race for starting running back still has not concluded.
“I would project Anwar and Ronnie Wiggins, two veterans we trust, know what’s going on, J’Wan Evans and the new guys coming in, really got confidence in him,” Rodriguez said. “Malik Jackson will play both running back and slot. So, I’d say right now, we’ve got four guys in either one of them that would roll with the first group.”
Along with Jackson set to play slot, wide receivers Sterling Galban, Perry Carter and Michael Pettaway were all taking snaps together with the first team, with Rodriguez saying that the trio of returning veterans have developed versatility in the offseason.
“Perry and Pet can play all four positions, Sterling can play at least two, maybe three,” Rodriguez said. “That’s kind of our goal with these guys, they’re veteran guys that can play both inside and outside for us.”
As Rodriguez looks to lead the remaining two practices before the team’s spring game next Thursday, he said that he’s excited for the opportunity to play for a crowd of fans from across the community.
“It should be fun, it’s a night thing and I think the weather will be decent,” Rodriguez said. “I hope we have a great crowd, because I really want our people to watch our guys and kind of give a nice atmosphere.”