JSU football: Rich Rod names Zion Webb starting quarterback

08122023 Football Scrimmage-200.jpeg

Zion Webb is preparing to enter his seventh season at Jacksonville State.

 Brandon Phillips/Jax State Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Despite previously saying that nobody would know the team’s starting quarterback until a minute before kickoff, Rich Rodriguez all but named Jacksonville State’s starting quarterback during Tuesday’s season-opening news conference.

“Zion (Webb) will probably start,” Rodriguez said. “I think as long as the week goes the way we expect, I would think that Zion would. Logan's going to play and I think Te’Sean will be ready to play as well.”

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth