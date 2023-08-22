JSU football: Rich Rod names Zion Webb starting quarterback

JACKSONVILLE — Despite previously saying that nobody would know the team’s starting quarterback until a minute before kickoff, Rich Rodriguez all but named Jacksonville State’s starting quarterback during Tuesday’s season-opening news conference.
“Zion (Webb) will probably start,” Rodriguez said. “I think as long as the week goes the way we expect, I would think that Zion would. Logan's going to play and I think Te’Sean will be ready to play as well.”
While a quarterback battle among Webb, Logan Smothers and Te’Sean Smoot took place during the team’s preseason camp, Webb saw most of the snaps with the first-team offense throughout most of preseason practice.
When the school's media relations department released a depth chart Monday, the starter was listed as "Webb or Smothers," with Smoot listed as third-string.
Although Rodriguez said Webb was the favorite to start, he said that he feels confident that Smothers not only could play, but will play sooner rather than later.
“We've got good competition, Logan's come in here and provide good competition for Zion,” Rodriguez said. “We feel confident to play Logan, and Te’Sean Smoot continues to get better. I’m getting more and more confident with him. We feel pretty good there, but Zion, I think he’s shown he understands what we want to do even advancing from spring ball, which is a good thing.”
This offseason marked the first in which Webb has been healthy the entire time, with the seventh-year quarterback battling injuries and health issues in the past. Rodriguez said that Webb’s good health has made offseason workouts more comfortable and easy for both him and the coaches.
“He's had a good camp,” Rodriguez said. “He's obviously a veteran. He's been around a little bit, and it’s his second year in the system, so he's a lot more comfortable than was a year ago and he's done a great job with leadership as well.”
Safety Jeremiah Harris came into the program the same year as Webb, making him a seventh-year player, too.
“He’s like a 15th-year senior, so he's a guy that knows the game and he knows how to make disguises,” Harris said of Webb. “At safety, if you try to disguise, he’ll look off a certain way and kind of throw you off, so it makes it very difficult to make plays.”
Center Treylen Brown said with Webb staying healthy throughout preseason camp, there was a clear difference between this year and years’ past. He added that he was excited to have Webb’s calm and collected demeanor back in the huddle.
“He’s super calm, super calm. Scary calm,” Brown said. “He never gets too high, never gets too low. We all just take a deep breath and we see 10 come in there and he’s like, ‘okay, it’ll be fine.’”
Even with a pair of seventh-year players and plenty of returning leaders on the team, Rodriguez said that all of the position groups, especially quarterback, need to have multiple guys who can step in and play when needed.
“We've got to be ready, not just with the weather and all that, but we want to play a lot of guys and I'm sure they do too,” Rodriguez said. “We only have a handful of seniors. I think there's five or six that start and the rest are a lot of the underclassmen. There's going to be a lot of young guys playing, a lot of true freshmen playing for the first time. I'm sure they'll be a little nervous, but I also want them to have some fun with it.”
