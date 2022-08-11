 Skip to main content
featured

JSU football: Rich Rod hasn't picked starting QB: 'I'm not worried about it'

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has plenty of quarterbacks on its roster, but head coach Rich Rodriguez says he's not sure who'll start the season opener.

"I'm not worried about it," Rodriguez said. "When it comes to game week, and we're still not sure what's going to happen … well, as long as we've got two I feel like we can win with, I'm OK."

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.