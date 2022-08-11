JSU football: Rich Rod hasn't picked starting QB: 'I'm not worried about it'

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has plenty of quarterbacks on its roster, but head coach Rich Rodriguez says he's not sure who'll start the season opener.
"I'm not worried about it," Rodriguez said. "When it comes to game week, and we're still not sure what's going to happen … well, as long as we've got two I feel like we can win with, I'm OK."
So far, JSU has three quarterbacks competing for the job: sixth-year senior Zion Webb, redshirt freshman Aaron McLaughlin, and true freshman Te'Sean Smoot. They work out in practice while wearing black "no-contact" jerseys. Sophomore Jordan Solomon, freshman Carter Lambert and freshman Ashton Frye also have taken snaps in practice, but always with a collection of reserve players.
Rodriguez still has until Aug. 27 to decide. That day, the Gamecocks open in Montgomery against Stephen F. Austin.
"I'm not worried who starts, but right now, we're not there," Rodriguez said. "If they progress in the next week like they've done the last week, I think we'll have two guys ready."
Rodriguez has lauded the progress the quarterbacks have made. After Wednesday's practice, he even said it was "their best day in a while."
"They've gotten better," he said. "Zion is the only one who was here in the spring, and he's missed a little bit of time recently with a little bit of flu or something, so he's still catching up. Aaron has progressed really well. I see the progress he's made. Te'Sean Smoot and the young quarterbacks have progressed real well."
Webb, who is 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, arrived at JSU in 2017. He was the starter when JSU won the Ohio Valley Conference championship in the spring 2021 season. He injured his knee in a playoff loss to Delaware and did not play last fall.
McLaughlin, 6-5 and 230 pounds, spent last season at North Carolina State before transferring. He was a four-star prospect out of high school.
Smoot is a three-star prospect out of Springfield, Ohio. He signed with JSU this past spring.
Webb wears No. 10, as he has his whole career. McLaughlin has No. 12, and Smoot wears No. 7.
