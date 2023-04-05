JSU football: Rich Rod gets contract extension through 2028, a raise to $800,000 a year

JACKSONVILLE — After a season in which Jacksonville State football exceeded expectations, Gamecocks coach Rich Rodriguez is reaping the rewards.
Rodriguez and athletics director Greg Seitz said the school and the coach have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 football season. In addition, he will get a raise from a base salary of $500,000 a year to $800,000.
Rodriguez was formally introduced as JSU's football coach Nov. 30, 2021, and his original contract covered four years through Dec. 31, 2025. The new deal lasts through Dec. 31, 2028.
"I think it's great," Rodriguez said after Wednesday's practice. "We've made a commitment to each other. It's long term. I teased that I'd sign a lifetime contract, but then if we lost, they'd have to kill me."
Last season in Rodriguez’s first season with the Gamecocks, they were picked to finish fourth in the six-team ASUN Conference, but wound up going undefeated against league opponents by an average margin of 19 points a game. JSU finished the season 9-2.
The ASUN declared a week into the season that JSU was ineligible for the conference championship. The reason given was that the school was in transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Even so, the school honored its team as a league champion.
"Obviously, if you told us before the season that we would finish 9-2 while in transition (to FBS), we would've been very, very happy," Seitz said. "We're very happy with the way the season went, winning a conference championship, and we're very happy with the direction of the football program.”
Rodriguez, who will turn 60 on May 24, says he appreciates having a long-term deal. His wife, Rita, comes to games and occasional practices. Their daughter, Raquel Rodriguez, works with the JSU football program as creative content coordinator.
"We love it here," Rich Rodriguez said. "We love the people. We love the town. We love the college. We love the guys in the program.”
This fall, JSU will play its first season in the FBS, as the Gamecocks’ athletics program joins Conference USA this summer.
"I'm optimistic, but I know there's going to be some challenges," Rodriguez said. "We're going to be the smallest team in Conference USA. There's always some growing pains when you move up, but I'm excited about the challenge."
By the 2024 season, the new football complex is expected to be finished, giving Rodriguez another weapon in recruiting.
As for the raise, Rodriguez said, "I'm fortunate to have that, but I think Miss Rita has already spent some of it. I don't know. I'm very glad and very thankful."
