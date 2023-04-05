 Skip to main content
JSU football: Rich Rod gets contract extension through 2028, a raise to $800,000 a year

JSU wins 35-28 in overtime over Kennesaw State. JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez. Photo by Bill Wilson

JACKSONVILLE — After a season in which Jacksonville State football exceeded expectations, Gamecocks coach Rich Rodriguez is reaping the rewards.

Rodriguez and athletics director Greg Seitz said the school and the coach have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 football season. In addition, he will get a raise from a base salary of $500,000 a year to $800,000.

