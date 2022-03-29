JSU football: Rich Rod attempts to motivate offensive line after defense dominates spring practice

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State defense spent most of Tuesday morning’s practice celebrating win after win after win.
So, it was hardly a shock that Gamecocks coach Rich Rodriguez spent most of his post-practice speech addressing his offense, at one point challenging both his receivers and offensive linemen to block with more physicality.
“It does motivate me,” redshirt senior offensive lineman Ye’Majesty Sanders said. “Anything we do inside these lines is legal, so I definitely understand where he is coming from. Definitely, we can all be more violent just in general.”
When Rodriguez was asked which offensive linemen had impressed him this spring, he mentioned both Sanders and redshirt senior Zack Cangelosi, which makes sense considering they started almost all of the 11 fall games — Sanders started nine at tackle, and Cangelosi 10 at center.
Rodriguez also praised sophomore Jacob Dennison, whose first and last start came in the final game last season.
“He has stood out to me as a guy that loves football and has done a good job,” Rodriguez said. “Those guys are going to be a tough group, and they will be able to handle it. They probably have the toughest job because when the play snaps, they don’t have a lot of time to think about what they are doing. The contact is immediate, so the O-line is without question the hardest position to learn in this type of offense.”
Dennison lined up Tuesday at left guard with the first string with Sanders at right tackle and Cangelosi at center.
Speaking of the offense, both Cangelosi and Sanders said the hardest adjustments they had to make when adjusting to their new fast-paced offense involved the mental side of the game, not the physical part.
“Because you have to think so much faster, have to make your ids so much faster,” Cangelosi said. “That is the part that really is tricky.”
With them leading the way, quarterback Zion Webb led the offense to touchdowns during both of his final series at quarterback.
“I think he is doing fantastic,” Cangelosi said. “His ability to lead an offense at such a high pace is just amazing to me. I mean, he is out there screaming out what to do, and everybody is getting set faster. Everything feels a lot faster when he is in.”
Webb’s first touchdown drive originated behind the 50. His final scoring drive started 11 yards away with time running out.
“Zion is getting a little bit better,” Rodriguez said. “I think he has the ability to run, and we got to be able to turn him loose a little bit from that standpoint, and I think he is slowly learning. He is a competitive guy. All of our quarterbacks are really competitive, but their heads are spinning a little bit now too, which I understand.”
Quarterbacks Matthew Caldwell and Hunter Raquet also took chances leading the second and third-team offense. Both hit on some big throws late only to have their progress undone by huge defensive plays, including one third-down sack by Mitchell Etheridge III.
Rodriguez said he would like to identify starters across the board before the spring practice schedule ends on April 12, but he’s not sure if that will happen with only seven practices left, including the spring game April 9.
“Especially because we’re going to have 40 new players here in the fall at least,” Rodriguez said. “So almost half the team are going to be new guys so there is still going to be a lot of evaluation done, but at least we will have a good feel for the guys we have in camp.”
With that in mind, Rodriguez said he expects to run more live scrimmage reps in the coming weeks than he would normally use in the spring. The Gamecocks will again run live reps for a few periods Thursday morning, but the head coach warned his players that Saturday’s scrimmage would be the most important one of the spring.
“Every rep is important, and I don’t want to minimize any of the other practice reps,” Rodriguez said. “But the scrimmage reps where coaches aren’t on the field telling them what to do is probably the best evaluation tool for us because you see how a guy does it without somebody helping him on every snap.”