JSU football: Rich Rod aims to develop versatility with Gamecocks' receivers

JACKSONVILLE — Last season, Jacksonville State’s wide receivers helped the Gamecocks average more than 36 points a game and outscore their opponents by 146 points across 11 games.
As JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez looks at the many familiar faces in the wide receiver room, his plans for the group will continue to develop during spring practice.
“(Sterling Galban) and a couple of the other guys, slot receivers mostly, are going to be playing all over the place, playing inside and outside,” Rodriguez said. “That’s one thing we wanted to do with Perry (Carter) and Jayson (Jones) and Sterling is get them to play all four receiver positions.”
Galban, who finished his first season at JSU after transferring from Texas Tech, says that after logging a team-high 433 yards from 28 catches last season, the coaches plan to work around his level of play by creating new plays.
“I feel like the coaches have more confidence in me,” Galban said. “I feel that we’re trying to implement more things in our playbook, different things.”
As the group of receivers also brought in some new faces in the transfer portal, Galban expects the group’s numbers to impress after doing some fine-tuning during the offseason.
One new face that is participating in spring practice is Arizona transfer Jamarye Joiner, who was originally recruited by Rodriguez and JSU offensive coordinator Rod Smith when they were on staff in Tucson.
Over his five-season span at Arizona, Joiner caught 50 passes for 711 yards and six touchdowns in 32 games.
“I feel like everybody at receiver is really good, even better than last year,” Galban said. “We worked all offseason on timing and different little things that we need to get better at.”
Along with the trio of Rodriguez mentioned, he said that one of the players he expects to have a big season is redshirt sophomore Michael Pettaway.
Pettaway, a Thompson High School graduate, saw action in all 11 of JSU’s games last season, hauling in 11 passes for 183 yards, an average of 16.6 yards a catch.
“Pet can play all four receiver positions. He’s the one guy that can probably do it,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t have a lot of guys that have played a lot of college football at receiver. We have a few, and he’s one of them. He’s played, been here, done that and he’s probably going to be one of our leaders, certainly for this position.”
As Rodriguez looks to diversify his group of receivers during spring practice, he said that his plan will give both the veterans and newcomers a larger role.
“I think they’ll be able to do that, which makes us better but also gives them more opportunities,” Rodriguez said.