JSU football: Rich Rod aims to develop versatility with Gamecocks' receivers

Sterling Galban

Sterling Galban (1) caught 28 passes last year.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Last season, Jacksonville State’s wide receivers helped the Gamecocks average more than 36 points a game and outscore their opponents by 146 points across 11 games.

As JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez looks at the many familiar faces in the wide receiver room, his plans for the group will continue to develop during spring practice.