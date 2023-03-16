JSU football: Redshirt freshman Lambert shines in Gamecocks' scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE — As Jacksonville State held its first scrimmage of the season Thursday, one player who was seen playing all over the field was redshirt freshman quarterback Carter Lambert, who threw deep passes and used his legs to set up touchdowns.
Along with his play at quarterback during JSU’s scrimmage, Lambert got reps at punt returner before practice began, along with Perry Carter, Yessman Green and Jayson Jones.
Carter, who saw time at punt returner last season, had one word to describe Lambert: “Fast.”
“I think we ran the 40s last week; he’s got the fastest 40 in the program right now, so he’s definitely got speed," Carter said. "Wherever they put him at, he’s going to make an impact.”
Rodriguez agreed with Carter, saying that Lambert’s speed sticks out at practice and makes the coaching staff want to try him at other positions.
“He’s one of the fastest guys on the team,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got to find a role for him.”
Lambert, who played at Boaz High School, was one of the top dual threat quarterbacks in the state, passing for more than 1,500 yards and rushing for more than 1,300 yards in high school.
His 28 total touchdowns puts him at fifth on Boaz’s all-time list.
With the depth in JSU’s quarterback room, Rodriguez said that Lambert’s versatility and speed could make him a key player in multiple positions on the field.
“Most of the quarterbacks I’ve had call can kind of run, but in a guy like him that’s got some experienced quarterbacks in front of him, he’s got to be willing to play other spots,” Rodriguez saud. “If he’s willing to do that, he’ll help our football team.”
Fellow quarterback Te’Sean Smoot said that Lambert was one of the best pure athletes in JSU’s roster, confident in his ability at any position.
“He’s probably one of the most athletic guys in our room,” Smoot said. “He runs a 4.4 (second 40-yard dash) and stuff like that, so he can play anywhere on the field.”
As JSU’s staff builds the roster for next season, Rodriguez said that he knows that Lambert’s ability will help the team no matter where he plays.
“He’s a guy that might help us on special teams,” Rodriguez saud. “He could help us at different positions, and we’re going to discuss that moving forward because I think Carter Lambert has got some skills that can help us.”