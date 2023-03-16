 Skip to main content
JSU football: Redshirt freshman Lambert shines in Gamecocks' scrimmage

Carter Lambert

Jacksonville State redshirt freshman quarterback Carter Lambert finds room to run.

 Brandon Phillips, JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — As Jacksonville State held its first scrimmage of the season Thursday, one player who was seen playing all over the field was redshirt freshman quarterback Carter Lambert, who threw deep passes and used his legs to set up touchdowns.

Along with his play at quarterback during JSU’s scrimmage, Lambert got reps at punt returner before practice began, along with Perry Carter, Yessman Green and Jayson Jones.