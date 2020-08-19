JSU football: Ready for four fall games, Gamecocks return to practice field

Jacksonville State's football team returned to the practice field this evening after a week-long break because of uncertainty in the schedule.
JSU's players reported to campus Monday to be tested for COVID-19. The team has meetings and weight lifting Tuesday before returning to practice today.
"There definitely was some rust," JSU coach John Grass said. "We knew there would be, but we've got time."
The Gamecocks' season originally was supposed to begin Sept. 3 at Florida International, but last week, FIU postponed that game. The new date has not been determined, although JSU athletics director Greg Seitz has said the two schools are working to reschedule.
With JSU suddenly uncertain when the season would begin — or if the Ohio Valley Conference would allow teams to play in the fall — Grass allowed his players to return home for the week before the start of school.
"We knew the first game was pushed back, so that's the reason we decided to suspend practice," Grass said.
He later added, "There's only so many weeks you can stay in fall camp mode."
Last week, the OVC presidents voted to allow football teams to play four games this fall and seven conference games in the spring. JSU has one firm date so far — Oct. 17 at North Alabama. Athletics director Greg Seitz has said the FIU date will be nailed down, and the Gamecocks are looking to add two more opponents, with at least one coming to JSU Stadium.
"Last week was the most roller coaster week and very, very emotional as far as ups and downs, as far as what to expect next," Grass said. "I think our guys were relieved to know we were going to get to play some football. Last week, we thought that was going to be taken away from us. ... We're sitting here thankful to be here practicing today with an opportunity to play down the line."
The NCAA has agreed to allow players to opt out of the season without it affecting their eligibility, and Grass said JSU has had a "couple of guys to do that." He declined to identify the two players.
"But, 99 percent of our team is playing," he said. "We've had a couple of guys who have opted out for various reasons, and that will not be held against them."
Grass is hopeful of a potential new rule that multiple media outlets are reporting, which says the NCAA DIvision I Council has recommended: fall sports athletes can compete in any amount of competitions, and it won't count against their eligibility. The NCAA Board of Governors would need to pass that legislation.
"I think the four games are good," he said. "I wish we could play more because of the (potential) new rule."