JSU football: Quarterback hierarchy seems clear following second scrimmage

Zion Webb final fall scrimmage

Quarterback Zion Webb started Saturday's scrimmage with the first-string offense.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE— Jacksonville State scrimmaged on Saturday for the second, and likely final, time before Aug. 26’s opener against UTEP.

The coaching staff put the top three quarterbacks through the paces, but coach Rich Rodriguez doesn’t plan on tipping his hand anytime soon.

