JSU football: Quarterback hierarchy seems clear following second scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE— Jacksonville State scrimmaged on Saturday for the second, and likely final, time before Aug. 26’s opener against UTEP.
The coaching staff put the top three quarterbacks through the paces, but coach Rich Rodriguez doesn’t plan on tipping his hand anytime soon.
“Even when I do, you’re not going to know,” Rodriguez said. “What time is the kickoff, 4? About 3:59, you will probably have an idea.”
Editor’s note: Offensive statistics in this story represent roughly 80-90 percent of plays run. Some stuff might have been missed while writers focused on defensive personnel.
The Gamecocks coach might not want to tell anyone who the starter will be, but quarterback Zion Webb seemed to increase his lead on the job during Saturday’s scrimmage.
In four drives, all with the first-string offense, Webb completed 81 percent of his passes. He started the day with an incompletion going deep downfield, then bounced back with a roughly 15-yard completion to tight end Sean Brown.
He completed at least two passes that accounted for more yards. The first was a 21-yard catch by tight end Brock Rechsteiner, who Rodriguez later praised for his performance this week in camp. The second was a 53-yard touchdown catch by receiver Perry Carter who returned to practice this week after missing time early in fall camp due to injury.
While Webb’s morning was quick and relatively drama free, the same wasn't true for quarterback Logan Smothers.
On the first drive, he just missed a connection with receiver Aghogho Eyafe that would have extended the series.
Then on his second drive, wide receiver Jordan McCants got open at the top of his route, only to slip when the ball was in the air, robbing Smothers of what would have been a huge completion on third down.
On his fourth series, a drop by receiver Michael Pettway resulted in a Geimere Latimer interception.
Everything just screamed that it wasn’t going to be Smothers’ day.
Then, on his last two drives, Smothers completed four of five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a 37-yard pass to receiver Jayson Jones on fourth down.
Quarterback Te’Sean Smoot spent most of the day third in line, although he did get at least one or two series with some of the first-string players.
His athleticism was on display for most of the afternoon, but Smoot struggled through the air. The quarterbacks were backed up against their end zone on their third series. Smoot completed his first pass to running back J’Wan Evans for two yards. Then Smoot tossed two incompletions, although a defender batted the second down at the line.
Later Smoot let a deep shot fly on fourth down only for it to harmlessly hit the grass after the receiver broke his route in the opposite direction suggesting the two miscommunicated.
Smoot’s best series was probably his last one. The offense started at their own 46-yard line, with time running out. Smoot completed a 12-yard pass to receiver Quinton Lane. He then hit running back Malik Jackson for a 37-yard gain and spiked the ball to kill the clock. The defense then stuffed Jackson a yard short of the end zone as time expired.
On a 2-point conversion drill at the end of practice, Smoot, Earl Woods III and Carter Lambert all converted on quarterback keepers. Webb did not attempt the drill, and Smothers could not find the end zone with his legs.
“It was up and down,” Rodriguez said after the scrimmage. “Sometimes, we missed some of the easy decisions. Sometimes we weren’t quite aware of the situation. We can’t take a sack. Sometimes we made some poor throws, but other times they made some great plays and showed their athleticism. So it is a lot of work to do, and we’re repping a lot of quarterbacks, but I think we got the talent there. We just got to get it honed in and execute a little better.”