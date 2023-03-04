JSU Football: QB Te'Sean Smoot feels confident following first spring practice

JACKSONVILLE — To say there was a lot thrown at Jacksonville State quarterback Te’Sean Smoot when he arrived last fall might be an understatement.
“You have pre-snap reads, post-snap reads, everything,” Smoot said. “There's a lot going on, and our defense throws a lot at us. They run a lot of different things. They'll show you two high safeties, three-high safety, a lot of different things. So that's really just the biggest thing adjusting to all the reads. We got two, three, four reads mid-play while we're going through the exchange and stuff like that. So that's really one of the biggest things is just picking up the speed and then just keep getting better.”
Although the redshirt freshman felt proud of how he handled preseason camp, Smoot said things started to slow down and click into place by the middle of the season.
“Once we got to mid-season, I felt like I was kind of in that mode,” Smoot said. “I was ready to run the show whenever my number was called.”
That coincides with Smoot’s limited in-game action last season. He came off the bench against Jax State’s fourth opponent, Tulsa, and completed 1 of 2 passes for 8 yards. He also rushed five times for 22 yards and a touchdown.
The next week, he rushed once for no gain.
Although he didn’t play much, Smoot looked confident on the field during the Gamecocks’ first spring practice on Saturday afternoon. Something Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez pointed out following the practice.
“So much more comfortable,” Rodriguez said. “All the guys are. When you're in your second year, the terminology, you understand the terminology and the tempo, and our pace goes pretty fast. … For our quarterbacks especially, we put a lot on their plate, understanding what we want to call, how fast we got to run the plays, and also how to read a defense.”
Rodriguez said the team likely ran twice as many plays as last spring. In fact, the Jax State coach wouldn’t be surprised if Saturday’s practice was already faster than the Gamecocks were when fall camp opened last year.
“If I watched last spring's film, I probably would want to throw up,” Rodriguez said, laughing.
The result was all the players, especially guys competing for starting time like Smoot, got a lot of reps. The redshirt freshman made the most of his first day out.
His best throw probably came during the middle of practice when he hit receiver Jayson Jones deep downfield for a huge completion that likely would have resulted in a touchdown during a game setting.
Smoot also showed off his athleticism throughout the practice as he maneuvered the pocket, or left it entirely, to either extend plays or just pick up first downs with his legs.
His day wasn’t without fault. The defense touched Smoot for a “sack” at least once, and several throws didn't connect. However, Smoot ended on a high note, with two of his final passes going for completions. The first was a short pass to receiver La’Derrick Bell after Smoot rolled completely out of the pocket toward the right sideline. Then on the next play, he hit tight end Jacob Barrick for a roughly 20-yard gain down the middle of the field for a touchdown.
“Just more confident, more relaxed, you know, you're more poised,” Smoot said, describing his performance Saturday. “And just ready for what's going to come with it in the spring. You know, it's my first spring, so it's still a lot different. Still adjusting to college and stuff like that. But consider from fall to now. I feel like I’ve taken big steps, and I will just keep working.”
Smoot spent most of Saturday’s practice working with the second-string offense while quarterback Zion Webb worked with the ones.
The Gamecocks hope to receive an additional year of eligibility for Webb, but Smoot said he is preparing to compete for the starting position regardless of Webb’s status.
“Last year, it was more I was a little brother, he was more big brother,” Smoot said. “So you know, he kind of guided me through the way and stuff like that. And now I'm kind of coming up through it.
"He's kind of like, OK, you're growing up, like, you got to grow up quick because you're not sure if he's gonna come back or not. So, you know, I'm just growing, just learning everything from him, and just blessed for the opportunity.”
