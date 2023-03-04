 Skip to main content
JSU Football: QB Te'Sean Smoot feels confident following first spring practice

Te'Sean Smoot

Jacksonville State quarterback Te'Sean Smoot worked with the second-string offense on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — To say there was a lot thrown at Jacksonville State quarterback Te’Sean Smoot when he arrived last fall might be an understatement.

“You have pre-snap reads, post-snap reads, everything,” Smoot said. “There's a lot going on, and our defense throws a lot at us. They run a lot of different things. They'll show you two high safeties, three-high safety, a lot of different things. So that's really just the biggest thing adjusting to all the reads. We got two, three, four reads mid-play while we're going through the exchange and stuff like that. So that's really one of the biggest things is just picking up the speed and then just keep getting better.”

