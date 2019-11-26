Jacksonville State's Jason Pierce has served as an ace punter for the Gamecocks from the start of his time on campus.
In his first collegiate game last season as a freshman, he opened by launching a 45-yard punt that was fair caught at the opposing 12-yard line.
Now, after two years of handling the job solidly for JSU, Pierce has put his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.
He announced the news Tuesday through his Twitter account.
"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in my college career including my teammates at JSU," Pierce wrote in his post. "I'd especially like to think the Jacksonville State University coaching staff for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to play the past two years.
"With that said and after a lot of thought, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with three years to play two."
If Pierce transfers to an FBS school or another FCS program, he would have to sit out one year. He never used a redshirt year at JSU, so after sitting out a season, he would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
This past season at JSU, Pierce ranked second in the Ohio Valley Conference with 41.8 yards a punt. He placed 20 of his kicks include the opponents' 20-yard line. He led the league with 12 punts of 50 yards or more.
He was named first-team All-OVC.
Last season as a true freshman, Pierce averaged 41.4 yards a punt, which ranked second in the OVC.