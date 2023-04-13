JSU football: Pettway ready to run after solid spring scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE — After appearing in all 11 of Jacksonville State’s games last season and logging a career-high 183 receiving yards, wide receiver Michael Pettway has stepped up to the challenge of being a leader in Rich Rodriguez’s offense during the team’s spring practices.
During Jacksonville State’s spring game, Pettway accounted for the first positive yardage of the game with a reception from Zion Webb, logged a 13-yard reception and hauled in a two-point conversion.
The redshirt sophomore said that Thursday’s spring scrimmage was one of his favorite parts of this year’s spring schedule.
“We can obviously improve from today, learn from our mistakes, it could be better,” Pettway said. “I still feel pretty good about it.”
Quarterback Te’Sean Smoot, who ran his fair share of plays with Pettway during JSU’s spring practices, said that he can always count on the receiver to make practice more enjoyable with both his talent and his personality.
“He's a great receiver, he plays inside and outside,” Smoot said. “Last year, he played a lot in the slot. This year, they have him a lot outside, special teams, and he’s just one of them guys that always has good energy. He always wants to bring a good vibe to practice and to the scrimmages, and then whenever the opportunity comes his way, he tries his best to make the play.”
Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez has emphasized in multiple practices that he wants to see more versatility from his veteran receivers, which include Pettway, Sterling Galban, Perry Carter and Ahmad Edwards.
“What we’ve challenged those guys to do is play more than one receiver position,” JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said. “We want the slots to be able to play outside, the outside guys play inside. This spring, all those guys, those four veterans, I think could play all four positions.”
Pettway said that with the injuries that appeared in the receiver room throughout spring practice, the group has been forced to experiment outside of its typical position.
He also said that once the receivers become more comfortable with the versatility, it could become dangerous for opposing defenses.
“I think it’s been pretty good. I'm not gonna say that we haven't tried it, especially just from guys being hurt,” Pettway said. “We had some guys in the slot room, they stepped up. They were being versatile, just like he kind of said, knowing what to do knowing every position. I think it's gonna work out well.”
Pettway also added that playing in Rich Rodriguez’s fast approach to a spread-style offense has proven to be a learning curve for him and that he’s excited to see it executed in the fall.
“Grass era, we were kind of more laid back, we're going to wait for the play call,” Pettway said. “But here, nah, we fast-paced. We get the ball, get the ball to the ref, get lined up, everything. I think it's a huge difference, but it's definitely going to benefit us.”
Added Pettway: “Our fast plays I think are going to be a huge key to us this season, just because no one's going to expect us just to be moving the ball so fast and trying to get lined up, they're not going to be used to our tempo. I really like it, I think it's gonna be good.”
Pettway said that as the team looks to continue its strides on the offensive side of the ball, he is confident that the team will be able to execute when the fall season comes around.
“It's going to be a little difficult just because you're moving super fast, but really as hard as we practice we get in shape for it,” Pettway said. “When the game comes, it's just natural. It's easy to us, that’s why we practice so hard every day.”