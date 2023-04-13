 Skip to main content
JSU football: Pettway ready to run after solid spring scrimmage

Michael Pettway is expected to be a big part of Jacksonville State's receiving corps.

JACKSONVILLE — After appearing in all 11 of Jacksonville State’s games last season and logging a career-high 183 receiving yards, wide receiver Michael Pettway has stepped up to the challenge of being a leader in Rich Rodriguez’s offense during the team’s spring practices.

During Jacksonville State’s spring game, Pettway accounted for the first positive yardage of the game with a reception from Zion Webb, logged a 13-yard reception and hauled in a two-point conversion.