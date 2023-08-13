JSU football: Perry Carter impresses in first scrimmage back from injury

JACKSONVILLE — Perry Carter wasted no time making plays in his first scrimmage back with Jacksonville State this Saturday.
Carter, who was recovering from injury during the first part of JSU’s preseason practices, has been a full participant in the team’s practices after making a full recovery.
“Being back has been a blessing,” Carter said. “I've never liked to stay away at all for really too long, so being back with the guys, getting our chemistry down, getting the connection, getting that camaraderie down, it just feels good to be back out here. I'm a senior. This is my last year, so all I want to do is finish camp strong, make it to the season with my guys and have a winning season.”
As he worked into Saturday’s spring scrimmage, Carter split time with the first-team and second-team offenses. His day, which included two receptions and a handoff all from Zion Webb, was highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown reception.
“It's been good and today I feel good,” Carter said. “I was a little tired. I had to get my endurance back, but it's been good though. Being back on the field, it’s been a blessing mentally I'm feeling better. I'm feeling good, and physically. It feels good to be out here.”
Last season for JSU, which was his first season with the program, Carter played in all 11 games and caught 14 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. He also logged two rushing attempts for 14 yards.
Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said that while the staff isn’t going to rush him, having Carter back has been a huge addition to the team’s preseason practices.
“Perry’s a good football player,” Rodriguez said. “He's smart, he knows what we're doing and it's good to have him back. We don't want to rush him back because I know he's kind of a known commodity, but he's a competitive guy and he wants to play. Him being out there helps.”
Carter bragged heavily on head athletic trainer Mike Polascik, saying that he helped get Carter feeling even better than before.
“We really have a good relationship. We have a good eye-to-eye with things on when to be back when not to be back,” Carter said. “Recovery with him is easy, because he knows the process and everything, so with him I trust the process and trust everything he says. Recovery has been good and I actually feel better than before.”
While Carter is glad to be back with a group of talented receivers, he said that he also missed how much fun the group had.
Michael Pettway described the wide receiver room as “goofy” at last week’s practice, saying that the group’s chemistry was top-notch. Carter confirmed the claim on Saturday, adding that Pettway is “the goofiest one of them all.”
“We’re a group of fun guys. We’re funny and we joke all the time, just laugh and have a good time,” Carter said. “Those guys are really my brothers. You hear that a lot, you hear a lot of teams say brotherhood, and you can see some teams like it is and some it’s not, but this team is really truly a brotherhood. We’ve all got one goal, to come and that's to win and compete, have a hard edge. We all love each other.”
In addition to his brotherhood among the receivers, one of Carter’s closest friends on the team is running back Malik Jackson.
Both Carter and Jackson grew up in Texas a little under two hours from each other, with the two knowing each other since elementary school.
Carter said that with the addition of Jackson, who is Carter’s roommate, the two have both benefited and improved each other’s game.
“We’re always competing to be the best, to be the man,” Carter said. “Being with him, it just makes everything better and makes football more fun again. It's like being back at home, backyard football.”
He also said that he got to know linebacker Quae Drake during his time at ULM.
“He’s going to bring a lot to the defense,” Carter said. “He's a good playmaker, he can make good plays on the ball. That's a good weapon right there.”
Drake, who transferred to Jacksonville State this offseason, said that having both Carter and Jackson made his adjustment to the program a lot easier.
“I played with Perry at ULM, him and Malik Jackson also,” Drake said. “They also made the transition a little easier. Coming in, knowing somebody on the team and just being able to be like, ‘Hey, man, what's up?’ and talk about old times, it's kind of fun.”
Carter said that during his time with Rodriguez at ULM and JSU, he’s been the best coach he’s ever had.
“At ULM, you would’ve thought Coach Rich Rod was the head coach,” Carter said. “As a coach, he loves to talk, loves to connect with the team and loves to be the voice so, to me, he's a head coach all the time. As a coordinator or a head coach.”