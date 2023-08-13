 Skip to main content
JSU football: Perry Carter impresses in first scrimmage back from injury

Perry Carter

Jacksonville State receiver Perry Carter hauled in a 53-yard touchdown during the team's scrimmage on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Perry Carter wasted no time making plays in his first scrimmage back with Jacksonville State this Saturday.

Carter, who was recovering from injury during the first part of JSU’s preseason practices, has been a full participant in the team’s practices after making a full recovery.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.