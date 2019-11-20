JACKSONVILLE — Josh Pearson has put together one of the best football careers any Jacksonville State receiver has ever had.
His 124 catches rank fifth in school history, while his 2,038 yards are fourth. His 30 touchdown catches are first. He has one more chance to add to those figures — his final JSU football game will be Saturday at home against Eastern Kentucky.
Even with all those numbers, when he leaves Jacksonville, his biggest legacy might be all the children he has befriended and mentored during his college days.
Asked if he’s fine with being remembered for that rather than anything to do with football, Pearson grinned and answered, “Oh, yes, I love kids.”
“I try to be more than just a football player,” he said. “I try to be an inspiration and help somebody change their life around, help somebody follow Christ. It’s not going to be easy to leave these people in Jacksonville. I’m going to miss the community, especially miss my kids. I see those guys every day. That’s going to hurt me a lot.
Pearson routinely volunteers at Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville. When he was named to the AllState AFCA Good Works Team, he received the honor at Kitty Stone, rather than anywhere on the JSU campus.
He volunteered to help children while in high school, too. As a student at Austin High in Decatur, he regularly visited the St. Paul’s Boys and Girls Club and the Third Street Boys and Girls Club. He also volunteered for the United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer and Austin High School’s Little Buddy Program.
“Every day after school, I’d walk over to the Boys and Girls Club,” Pearson said. “It was right around the corner. I’d go in there, and they’d give me 30 minutes with the kids to play, and I’d help them with their homework and give out a snack. So, I’ve been doing this a long time.
“This is not just here — this is before people knew Josh Pearson as a football player. I’ve been doing this my whole life. I just love kids. It’s like my momma told me — just give back.”
He smiled when asked about how he got started helping at Kitty Stone.
“I just went to the school,” he said. “I knocked on the door and told them to let me in. I had my jersey on. They said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘Just get me with the kids. I’ll do everything else on my own.’ Then after I started going for a while, that’s when teachers started getting my number and were calling Coach (John) Grass, ‘Can Josh come this day? Can Josh come that day?’”
So, who inspired him to be this way? In addition to his parents, he looked up to Deterrian “D.T.” Shackelford, an Ole Miss linebacker during 2009-14.
Shackelford played football at Austin High School and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club when Pearson was a child. Shackelford missed two seasons at Ole Miss because of knee injuries but returned to start his final two years. He won the 2014 Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and community service.
Shackelford, who recently earned his Ph.D., works as a motivational speaker these days, based in Dallas.
“He’s a great guy — great man now,” Pearson said. “That’s the guy right there. Taught me a lot.”
Pearson said he still speaks with Shackelford regularly, most recently a month ago.
“He told me to keep my head on straight, continue to follow God and do good things,” Pearson said.
Pearson added that he’ll try to continue doing that, although there are a couple of activities he’ll miss on his regular trips to Kitty Stone.
Smiling wide, he said, “I like to go to P.E. and lunch.”