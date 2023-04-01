JSU Football: Pearson Baldwin steals the spotlight in second scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE — Despite racking up over 2,600 total yards at quarterback during his senior year at Springville, Pearson Baldwin received news a week before his arrival at Jacksonville State that he would change his position.
“When I first got here, they didn’t know what I was going to play,” Baldwin said. “I found out like a week before I got here that I was going to play tight end, so I just kind of rolled with it.”
During JSU’s scrimmage during Saturday’s spring practice, Baldwin showed that he’s more than fit in as a member of the tight end room.
Baldwin hauled in three catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns, with both touchdown passes coming from redshirt senior Zion Webb as a part of the first-string offense. Baldwin’s first touchdown was for 60 yards, while his second was for 12 yards.
He also recorded a 25-yard catch on the first play of the day for the first-string offense.
“I feel like it’s been good, I’ve been able to grow,” Baldwin said about spring practice. “I’ve put on close to 10 pounds this offseason, so I’ve been able to get bigger and get more comfortable in the offense.”
Webb also targeted him in the end zone at the end of his first possession, but the pass was low and incomplete.
Baldwin said that playing quarterback helped him learn how to play on the other side of an offense and gave him confidence in knowing where to be on the field.
“Playing quarterback, I can study everything, where everything’s going to be," Baldwin said. "And it helps me know what I’m going to do as well.”
Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said Baldwin had done a great job stepping into the starting role.
“With Sean Brown being out for the rest of spring, and Jacob Barrick being a little nicked up, he's gonna get a chance to get a lot of reps,” Rodriguez said. “He's making the most of it.”
While playing under Brown, who finished second at JSU last season with 331 receiving yards, Baldwin said that he learned a lot about how to play the position.
“He led by example,” Baldwin said. “When he went down, I had to take a role since I was the oldest left. I just take what he taught me and carry that on.”
Last season, Brown excelled at both receiving and blocking, earning all-conference honors by the end of the season.
Baldwin said that learning how to block in a Rodriguez-style offense was one of the biggest roadblocks in shifting to the position.
“It’s definitely the hardest,” Baldwin said. “Everybody’s catching the football in the yard or anything like that, but blocking, you’ve got to get in the field.”
Even when Brown returns from injury, Rodriguez said that Baldwin will have a role on the team, whether it’s in the offense or on special teams.
“He's a guy who's probably going to play a lot of special teams too,” Rodriguez said. “He’s a good athlete, played quarterback in high school, and he knows what he's doing. He's had a really solid spring, I mean he's a guy that just kind of got a feel for it. “
As Baldwin looks to continue his campaign of success in spring practice, the tight end said that the faith Rodriguez placed in him makes him want to play at an even higher level.
“It feels good,” Baldwin said. “Just knowing that coach trusts us to put us anywhere on the field and make a play for him.”