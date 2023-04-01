 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Pearson Baldwin steals the spotlight in second scrimmage

Pearson Baldwin

Jacksonville State tight end Pearson Baldwin caught two touchdowns during Saturday's scrimmage.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photos

JACKSONVILLE — Despite racking up over 2,600 total yards at quarterback during his senior year at Springville, Pearson Baldwin received news a week before his arrival at Jacksonville State that he would change his position.

“When I first got here, they didn’t know what I was going to play,” Baldwin said. “I found out like a week before I got here that I was going to play tight end, so I just kind of rolled with it.”