JSU Football: Offensive line prepares for FBS challenges, breaks in new tackle

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez has been anything but shy about his team’s biggest potential stumbling block this offseason ahead of the program’s first season at the FBS level.
The Gamecocks are small across the board, perhaps especially so regarding the offensive line.
“Okay, if we’re going to be small, we better be in shape,” Rodriguez said after Monday’s practice. “You can be small and strong and we better be well-conditioned.
“And you can never, ever, ever, ever, ever be soft and lazy. And that is the part I can’t accept, soft and lazy.”
Soft and lazy were two words Rodriguez used to describe his team’s overall approach to Monday’s practice, but that doesn’t reflect how he feels about the offensive or defensive lines.
The offensive line, in particular, has a chance to be real strength this season. Jax State returns four linemen that combined for 38 of 55 starts last year.
Of the four, former White Plains player and current Jax State left tackle, Will O’Steen was the only one to start all 11 games last season. His dominant play throughout the season even impressed his teammates.
“Will was a defensive scout guy with the old regime,” center Treylen Brown said. “So when he came in and started balling for us, it was honestly shocking, but we always knew Will had a dog in him, and he just showed it.”
To the surprise of no one, O’Steen remains working at left tackle with the first-string offensive line this spring alongside left guard Clay Webb (eight starts in 2022), Brown (10 starts) and right guard Brock Robey (nine starts).
This spring, the newcomer dominating first-string reps at the right tackle position is redshirt freshman Xavier Bausley whose 6-foot-5 frame makes him the third-tallest player currently on the roster.
“He’s a big athletic guy,” Rodriguez said. “He’s a tough guy. He’s still got to learn. He played a little bit, but not much, so he’s got a lot of technique things, but it is important to him, and we got a good nucleus up front. I’m worried about our depth right now, so we will figure that out.”
Brown echoed Rodrguez’s confidence in Bausley on Monday night following practice. The Jax State center believes the entire offensive line has made huge strides in the first few months of the offseason.
Earlier this month, Webb and fellow offensive lineman Hayden Zepp earned shout-outs from the team’s Twitter account when they broke records with 570 and 575-pound squats.
“We put a lot of emphasis in the weight room this offseason. … Everybody in the O-line room, numbers skyrocketed, got stronger, and yeah, we are going to be prepared for FBS ball,” Brown said.
The Gamecocks got a taste of what the upcoming FBS season would be like when they lost 54-17 at Tulsa in the fall.
“We knew coming into the game against Tulsa, we knew they were going to be bigger and stronger guys,” Brown said. “And you could definitely feel the difference between Tulsa and, say, another FCS school that we played.”
Still, despite the gains made by the Gamecocks in the weight room, the linemen can’t get any taller, and there are limits to how much muscle they can put on before September.
“The best thing to do is to get your fundamentals right,” Brown said. “Especially, we’re going against bigger guys. We got to play Coastal Carolina, South Carolina. We’re going to make sure our technique is perfect, especially against huge guys.”
