JSU Football: Offensive line prepares for FBS challenges, breaks in new tackle

Treylen Brown

Jacksonville State center Treylen Brown started 10 games in 2022.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez has been anything but shy about his team’s biggest potential stumbling block this offseason ahead of the program’s first season at the FBS level.

The Gamecocks are small across the board, perhaps especially so regarding the offensive line.

