JSU football: Offensive line impressing in preseason practices

Brown Oline practice

Jacksonville State returned four of its five starters on the offensive line this season.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — While veterans are all over the field for Jacksonville State, one of the strengths during the team's preseason workouts has been the returning offensive linemen.

Will O'Steen (left tackle), Clay Webb (left guard), Treylen Brown (center) and Brock Robey (right guard) are all set to return for the Gamecocks after finding starting roles by the end of the season.

