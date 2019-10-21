JACKSONVILLE — With a sixth straight Ohio Valley Conference championship now a long shot, Jacksonville State coach John Grass isn't giving up on the season.
Far from it.
With four games remaining, Grass is emphasizing a potential FCS playoff bid.
"I think everybody thinks our goal is to win the OVC every year, and that's our ultimate goal," Grass said Monday at JSU's regular game-week news conference.
"No, that's not. I think we've built it up to where a lot of times we've had teams that felt like once they had the OVC clinched they had the season. It was, 'Hey, good job guys, let's go on to next year.' That's not where you want the team to be. We've fought that mentality before."
Jacksonville State sits at 5-3 and still has to play Murray State (4-4) at home Saturday, Tennessee-Martin (5-2) on the road Nov. 2, Tennessee Tech (4-3) on the road Nov. 9 and Eastern Kentucky (4-3) at home Nov. 23.
In the OVC, JSU is 2-2 and tied with Murray State for fifth place. UT Martin (4-0) leads the league, while Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Southeast Missouri are tied for second at 2-1. Only the champion gets an automatic berth to the FCS playoffs, although any team that ties for first place in the standings receives a championship trophy.
If the Gamecocks can get to 9-3 overall, they can take heart in knowing that since the FCS playoffs increased from 16 teams to 24 in 2013, the playoff committee hasn't turned down a squad with at least nine wins against Division I competition.
For inspiration, Grass is pointing to the Youngstown State team of 2016. That squad was 8-3 before the playoffs and won its way all the way to the finals before falling to North Dakota State. One of Penguins' playoff victims was the Gamecocks at JSU Stadium in the second round.
"You want your team at the end of the year to be hungry, be the best it can be and get in the playoffs," Grass said. "It don't matter how you get in the playoffs, just get in the playoffs. That's the fun thing to me about the FCS playoff system.
"We're sitting here with three losses, and we're not out of it."
Toward that goal, Grass was encouraged by Saturday's performance, which was JSU's best defensively against an OVC opponent. The Gamecocks allowed a season-best 60 rushing yards. SEMO completed only 12 of 28 passes, which is 43 percent. That's JSU's best of the season.
Grass said that performance followed an "outstanding week of practice" defensively and offensively.
"Lot of people on the outside, they don't know," Grass said. "If you hadn't ever coached, hadn't ever played before, you really don't know what goes on with the team and the chemistry of the team. I really like what I've seen from our team last week. They know that, and they feel that."