JSU football: Notes, quotes and analysis from Wednesday's spring practice

Rich Rodriguez

Rich Rodriguez directs a Jacksonville State practice in the spring of 2023.

 Brandon Phillips, JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Rich Rodriguez got more than nice weather for Wednesday's practice.

After a frustrating workout Monday, he was encouraged Wednesday by the improvement from both the players and the overall mood.