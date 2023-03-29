JSU football: Notes, quotes and analysis from Wednesday's spring practice

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Rich Rodriguez got more than nice weather for Wednesday's practice.
After a frustrating workout Monday, he was encouraged Wednesday by the improvement from both the players and the overall mood.
“Beginning of practice, they were just kind of not into it,” Rodriguez said. “Then as practice went on, the competitiveness struck in, and it was better toward the end. I thought we threw the ball better, I thought we caught the ball better, and we made some positive steps.”
Plays of practice
As reporters, we watch every play of JSU's practices. Inevitably we see something that makes us go "wow" or just otherwise leaves us impressed.
Below are those plays, as selected by us:
1. The best thing either of us saw came when three or four defenders were asked to cover an equal number of receivers during the middle of practice. On this particular play, quarterback Te'Sean Smoot hit receiver Jayson Jones deep downfield when he was going against starting safety Jeremiah Harris.
Harris appeared to have good coverage, but Jones managed to make a nice one-handed catch while he was falling down.
T2. Later during the same drill, running back Malik Jackson made a nearly as impressive catch against sophomore corner Jabari Mack. Jackson's catch was also made as the running back was going to the ground.
T2. During seven-on-seven drills, redshirt freshman Jaden Thomas intercepted Smoot and recorded a pick-six.
Other quotes and notes
—Cornerback Jamari Jemison intercepted quarterback Zion Webb during team drills. Webb shook the mistake off and connected with receiver Perry Carter deep downfield for a huge gain on the very next play. Carter was going against cornerback Jabari Mack on the play.
—For the second straight practice, No. 40, a likely walk-on, ended the day by intercepting freshman quarterback Earl Woods III. The pick earned cheers from his defensive teammates and coaches.
—Safeties Austin Ambush and Kolbi Fuqua flashed their abilities in pass defense, with Fuqua imitating Dikembe Mutombo with a finger wave after a stretch effort to defend a pass.
—With the absence of other tight ends due to injury, redshirt freshman tight end Pearson Baldwin took many of the reps at the position, stretching to catch a pass from quarterback Polo Solomon in seven-on-seven drills.
—Rodriguez on Baldwin: “He’s a good athlete. He played quarterback in high school, he can play tight end, he’s comfortable being split wide and obviously we think he’s going to be a good special teams player too, but he’s going to have a variety of roles. Some of them we haven’t even put him at yet. He’s a good athlete and he’s a tough guy.”
—Linebacker Tristan Wells intercepted Smoot during seven-on-seven drills, with Jamari Jemison picking off Zion Webb just a few moments later in the same drill.
—Quarterback Carter Lambert once again flashed his wheels in practice, speeding past defenders to pick up a first down on a quarterback carry. Rodriguez said he wants Lambert to play more positions, including at slot receiver.
—Rodriguez on Lambert playing positions other than quarterback: “We didn't get him in there today, but that's the plan, I want him to play both. I mean, he wants to play quarterback, and I understand that, but he can help this football team in a variety of ways and probably playing slot receiver is one of them.”