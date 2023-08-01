 Skip to main content
JSU football: Notebook from Monday and Tuesday's preseason practices

Jeremiah Harris

Redshirt senior safety Jeremiah Harris is preparing to begin a seventh season at Jacksonville State.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — With Jacksonville State among the 14 FBS teams who will play in a Week 0 game, the Gamecocks are already getting live reps in pads.

After a mostly encouraging practice on Monday, coach Rich Rodriguez was visibly upset with the team after Tuesday’s practice as they wore pads for the first time during preseason camp.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.