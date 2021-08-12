JSU football notebook: Cooper, Coleman, Harper pick up preseason honors

Two Jacksonville State football players landed on the Senior Bowl watch list, which was released Thursday.
Quarterback Zerrick Cooper and defensive end DJ Coleman are on the list. This doesn't mean they'll receive an invitation to the game, but instead are players to watch this season. They're the only ASUN Conference players who made the cut.
Fellow AQ7 school Sam Houston, the defending FCS champion, put two players on the list as well.
This year's game will be Feb. 5, 2022 at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be broadcast on the NFL Network. Practices will be live on ESPN.
JSU has had five players invited to participate in the game: Dieter Brock (1974), Jesse Baker (1979), Sean Richardson (1994), Siran Neal (2018) and B.J. Autry (2019).
Cooper also was named recently to the Walter Payton Award watch list, which is given to the top offensive player in the FCS.
Harper, Coleman honored
JSU safety Nicario Harper and Coleman were named preseason All-American this week by HERO Sports.
Both also landed on the FCS Buck Buchanan Award watch list for the top defensive player.
Harper is also the preseason ASUN defensive player of the year. Last season, he was a unanimous first-team All-American. Coleman was a preseason All-ASUN pick and was named All-American last season.
JSU to scrimmage
After going through its first practice in pads Tuesday, JSU worked out in shorts, jerseys, shoes and helmets Wednesday.
"We dialed it back some, not as much competition stuff," JSU coach John Grass said in a news release distributed after the workout. "We got some good fundamental work done, and you have to do that in all three phases."
JSU is set to scrimmage Saturday.
"Playing the spring gives us a little more of an advantage of knowing who is in that line of playing how many snaps per game," Grass said in the release. "Now we've had some freshman guys come in and they're going to challenge some of those guys. So after this scrimmage you'll be ready to start getting into that game plan type situation, so we're getting close."
OVC picks
Jacksonville State's former league, the Ohio Valley Conference, released its preseason predicted order of finish, which is selected by the league's 14 head coaches and communications directors.
Murray State, which finished second last year to JSU, was picked to win the league and received seven first-place votes. Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri were tied for second. Austin Peay received four first-place votes, and SEMO received three.
UT Martin was picked fourth, followed by Tennessee State in fifth place, Tennessee State in sixth place, and Tennessee Tech in seventh.