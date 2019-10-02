JACKSONVILLE — Chandler Tyree brought the fire as a player and brings it as a coach, which makes it all the more telling he felt the need to manage Marshall Clark’s fire.
“He’s a big-time motor guy, fiery,” said Tyree, the first-year White Plains head coach who served as Clark’s defensive coordinator, at Munford. “I’d have to tone him down sometimes because he’s that much of a competitor.”
Now a redshirt freshman linebacker at Jacksonville State, that much of a competitor unseated a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference player for his first collegiate start Saturday, during JSU’s 52-33 loss at Austin Peay.
As JSU stands 3-2, with a season of big hopes teetering, Gamecocks head coach John Grass sees his team needing energy guys. Clark brings a kind of energy that inspires coaches to find their own words for it.
“He plays football the way we want a Gamecock to play football,” Grass said. “He’s physical. He’s fast. He gets out there, and he’s reckless, in the way he plays.”
Reckless. Fiery.
Whoa, not whoa!
That’s the stuff Clark marshals. It has to be, to explain a 180-pound high school wide receiver’s rise to 215-pound, starting Division I linebacker in just two-plus years.
Tyree, who spent three seasons as Munford’s defensive coordinator before taking a year off to pursue ministry, campaigned to switch Clark to defense from the start. When he convinced then-Munford coach Bill Smith that Clark needed to attack ball carriers, not balls in the air, Tyree had to win another argument. Then-assistant Leonard Davis saw the smallish Clark fitting in at cornerback.
Tyree saw what he called “a tackling machine” and prevailed before Clark’s senior year. Clark felt at home.
“The way we played receiver at Munford was the same mentality,” he said. “We played it in a tough way. We just played rough football.
“I always wanted to play defense anyway, but there were so many people ahead of me. I think about that: Austin Stephens, the guys that came before me in that position.”
Clark’s turn game, and results speak. One of two inside backers in Munford’s 3-4 scheme at the time, he ran up 153 tackles, 101 solo, in 11 games, with five sacks among 16 tackles for loss. He intercepted two passes.
One season as a linebacker, and Clark made first-team all-state and landed squarely on JSU’s radar. Under a new NCAA rule in 2018, he could play up to four games and redshirt. He played three then went to work, adding weight.
It’s not easy, adding 35 pounds to survive as a linebacker in Division I football, but he did. He attacks the grind like he attacks ball carriers.
That much shows not only in Clark’s results, but what he leaves in his wake. Tyree noticed when he watched an FNN Network broadcast of last week’s Munford-Lincoln game.
“Some guys that he used to dominate in practice are playing and starting now,” Tyree said. “They’re playing with the same kind of grit, and you see the importance of him going hard every day and benefitting those guys.”
Grass hopes Clark’s approach can be just as infectious and impactful for the Gamecocks, as they dig deep for elusive energy to start games. Clark’s approach helped him to win a start over Jalen Choice, a preseason All-OVC pick.
There’s just something about someone immersed in unmitigated joy, mixed with urgency.
“The intensity comes from the love I have for the game I play,” Clark said. “I love it. It’s always been a way to come out of certain situations that I’ve been in and just blow off steam, in a way.
“I’m an intense guy because I love it. I know that I won’t have this game forever, so I’m going to give it everything that I’ve got while I still have an opportunity to play.”