JACKSONVILLE — A panel of 15 media members who cover the Ohio Valley Conference has picked Jacksonville State to win the league's football championship.
The poll was released Friday. The Gamecocks were a unanimous selection, having received all 15 first-place votes. JSU enters this year having won five straight OVC championships.
The Gamecocks' 15 first-place votes earned them 135 total points. Southeast Missouri received 11 of the 15 second-place votes and have 115 points for second place. Those two teams will play Oct. 19 at JSU Stadium, and it is listed as the Gamecocks' homecoming.
They are followed by Eastern Kentucky (99) in third place, Austin Peay (84) in fourth, Tennessee State (75) in fifth and UT Martin (58) in sixth. Murray State (55), Eastern Illinois (38) and Tennessee Tech (16) round out the list.
Also, Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper, a junior, was named preseason offensive player of the year. Southeast Missouri senior linebacker Zach Hall is the preseason defensive player of the year.
The league hosts its annual media day Monday in Nashville, and at that time, the OVC will release a preseason poll and all-OVC team, which will be picked by the league's head coaches and media relations directors.
2019 Media OVC Preseason Football Predicted Order of Finish
1. Jacksonville State (15 first-place votes) - 135 points
2. Southeast Missouri - 115
3. Eastern Kentucky - 99
4. Austin Peay - 84
5. Tennessee State - 75
6. UT Martin - 58
7. Murray State - 55
8. Eastern Illinois - 38
9. Tennessee Tech - 16
2019 Media OVC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Zerrick Cooper (QB), Jacksonville State
2019 Media OVC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Zach Hall (LB), Southeast Missouri