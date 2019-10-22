JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Michael Matthews runs hard, really hard.
That's a good thing for a running back.
"When he decides where he's running the ball, he's like a bowling ball," JSU coach John Grass said. "He's going downhill, and he's going as fast as he can go. His patience has grown as he sees cuts and holes. He plays the game the way it's supposed to be played."
Even so, Matthews has learned that patience is a virtue, too. That's one of the reasons Matthews has entrenched himself as the starting running back for JSU.
Through eight games, he leads the team with 366 rushing yards. Last year in 13 games, he had 419 yards mostly as a backup.
He has gotten even more work that usual in the past two games. He rushed for 92 yards on 15 carries against Eastern Illinois, then picked up 73 yards on 14 attempts against Southeast Missouri. Those are his highest number of carries in a game in his college career.
Grass said Matthews' patience has grown. Matthews concedes that his coach is right. He said he has learned when to wait for a fraction of a second as lanes develop.
"It really came from me learning who's pulling and how the offensive line is moving at a particular time," said Matthews, a redshirt sophomore. "That's what helped me slow down and know where the hole is going to be."
Grass also praised Matthews for developing as a blocker in pass protection. His pass catching has grown as well.
Last year, he caught five passes for 38 yards and never seemed comfortable. This year, he already has 10 receptions for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"We're not going to talk about how that's progressed," Grass laughed.
Defensive end Tre Threat said he knew of Matthews when both were in high school in the Mobile area. Threat played at Spanish Fort, while Matthews was at UMS Wright.
"I love watching Michael," Threat said. "I've seen him play in high school and now the college level. It's fun to see him have the same work ethic as he did in high school."
Threat added he's happy somebody else besides him has to worry about running down Matthews, as Threat has had to do in practice.
"I like watching him, because I don't have to be the one to always thud up against him," Threat said, smiling. "I get to see him run against other teams. He's electric. He's electrifying how he runs against other teams."