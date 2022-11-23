JSU football: Luttrell one of only 11 in ASUN to make all-academic team

Jacksonville State defensive lineman Jackson Luttrell landed on the ASUN Conference's all-academic football team, which was released this afternoon.
He is one of only 11 players to gain the honor. The league's academic advisors and sports information directors vote for the team.
A Westbrook Christian graduate, Luttrell had to carry a cumulative 3.50 grade point average, participate in 50 percent of his team's contests during the season, be a starter or important reserve contributor, have completed four semesters of college coursework or 50 percent of progress towards degree and have one year of residence at the school.
Luttrell also made the team in 2021. He is an exercise science and wellness major with a clinical emphasis. He holds a grade point average of 3.82. He started every game and made 25 tackles, including four for loss and two sacks. He intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and led the team with six quarterback hurries.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.