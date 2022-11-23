 Skip to main content
JSU football: Luttrell one of only 11 in ASUN to make all-academic team

Luttrell

Jacksonville State defensive tackle Jackson Luttrell gets to the Murray State quarterback.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

Jacksonville State defensive lineman Jackson Luttrell landed on the ASUN Conference's all-academic football team, which was released this afternoon.

He is one of only 11 players to gain the honor. The league's academic advisors and sports information directors vote for the team.

