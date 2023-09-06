JSU football: Lower snap counts set defenders up for success, get recruits attention

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State defensive tackle Jackson Luttrell is seeing the field less this season, and he couldn’t be happier.
“I am able to play full speed like every snap, like completely full speed,” Luttrell said. “Like just run to the ball relentless. Like there are no plays off.”
Jax State coaches honored Luttrell with one of three player of the week awards after he recorded three tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 49-3 win over East Tennessee State.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Luttrell played only 25 snaps on Saturday. PFF also credited the defensive lineman with an additional hurry and a quarterback hit.
That means the senior directly impacted six plays, and Luttrell credits some of his recent success with a lower snap count.
“Last season, I played like 50-60 snaps a game,” Luttrell said. “This season, being a little banged up, I’ve played, averaging like 20-25 snaps a game. Which I will probably play a little more than that in the future.”
PFF credits Luttrell with playing an average of 21.5 snaps per game this season. Last year, PFF had his average snaps per game just over 42.
“I mean, once you’re in the fourth quarter, you’re gassed,” Lutrell said. “Just 50 snaps at D-line, that is a lot, but this year, I’m really excited about the guys we got in, and I really think we have a good chance to be successful up front.”
Thirty-seven Gamecocks saw time on defense during Saturday’s blowout, including all three guys listed behind Luttrell on the depth chart.
Second-string tackle Darrell Prater played 14 snaps after seeing a position-high 37 in week one. He finished the game with one tackle. Third-stringer Devin Baldwin played five snaps.
That left fourth-string tackle Keyon Clark with 13 snaps. In that time, he recorded five tackles, including one for loss. Only starting safety Jeremiah Harris and linebacker Laletia Hale finished with more tackles.
“I mean, he probably won’t be fourth string this week,” Luttrell said. “I mean, he got in 10-12 snaps, had like three or four tackles, two for loss. It shows kind of our depth, especially at some positions. Some more than others, thankfully, at my position, we have a lot of guys that can roll in and out and keep fresh. I really think we can roll four-deep at my position.”
Although more guys got in last week, blowouts aren’t the only games bench guys can expect to see time this season. Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez has been vocal that he wants to heavily utilize the first two strings, maybe more, across the board.
Rodriguez said he’s not playing more guys, so he can brag about it on the recruiting trail, but the head coach said it does get recruits’ attention.
“Recruits want to play,” Rodriguez said. “And that is why one of my goals is to play more people than anybody in the country. And that keeps your players happy, of course, and it also helps you as a coach know how to develop them.
“Because the guys will play in practice a certain way, but the game, like I said earlier, is the ultimate test. You can make a lot better measurements on where your guys are at as far as being ready to play or win with at this level, in the actual game. Last week was good, showed us a little bit. … These games are going to be coming in a fast, rapid period, so we are going to find out a lot about our roster going forward.”
