JSU football: Lower snap counts set defenders up for success, get recruits attention

Jackson Luttrell

Defensive tackle Jackson Luttrell was one of three players of the week according to Gamecocks coaches.

 Thomas Ashworth | Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State defensive tackle Jackson Luttrell is seeing the field less this season, and he couldn’t be happier.

“I am able to play full speed like every snap, like completely full speed,” Luttrell said. “Like just run to the ball relentless. Like there are no plays off.”

