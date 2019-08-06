JACKSONVILLE — So, who's going to start at running back for Jacksonville State?
Ask Jim Ogle, the Gamecocks' running backs coach, and he'll relate a quick story about asking the candidates that very question.
"They look at me kind of funny, and I tell them, 'I don't know, either. You show me,'" Ogle said. "That's the point."
In recent years, JSU has entered season with slam-dunk starters such as DeMarcus James, Troymaine Pope and Roc Thomas. Other running backs got their share of playing time, but there always was a bellcow who was going to get the ball first.
This year, Ogle counts six legitimate candidates for playing time at the position, and anyone who works his way into the regular rotation would have a chance to take the top spot on the depth chart.
Gamecocks junior Jaelen Greene (5-foot-9, 202 pounds) led the team in rushing with 723 yards and 5.4 yards a carry. He started seven games but his best efforts came at the end of the season, including 92 yards against Kennesaw State and 121 against East Tennessee State in the FCS playoffs.
Redshirt sophomore Michael Matthews (5-11, 209) rushed for 419 yards and 6.3 yards a carry. He started twice. Sophomore Uriah West (6-0, 225) didn't play a lot but he did get the ball enough to gain 195 yards, averaging 6.3 yards a carry.
Redshirt freshman Austin Kinsey (6-0, 230 pounds) played in one game against Mississippi Valley State and rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries. NCAA rules now allow guys to play up to four games and retain their ability to redshirt, which Kinsey did. Redshirt freshman Kelvin Wallace II (6-1, 210) sat out last season after coming to JSU out of McAdory High School.
Just when Ogle figured the stable was full up, sophomore Colton Shirley (6-1, 180) of Hayden caught his attention with his work in the spring.
"If I had to say today who'll start, I don't know that I could," Ogle said. "It's still early. I feel good about where they are. They're competing their butts off, because they know there's one ball out there and they're fighting for opportunities and fighting for touches."
Ogle's best advice to all six is that they should give him something to notice when he watches video tape of practice.
"Put it on tape. Put it on tape every day," he said.
He added that he wants to play three running backs regularly, but "if there's four that are ready or five — you prove to us by how you practice how much you're going to get to play."
For now, Ogle likes what he see.s
"I like how they're handling themselves during the summer, on the practice field, working out," Ogle said. "They're trying to do things the way they're expected to be done."
He also likes how the group has bonded.
"I feel like the closer we are, the better we get," Ogle said. "They talk to each other about football. They eat with one another. They do things together. They hang out.
"But, it's kind of like this: if you have a brother, there ain't no competition like a competition with your brother. Nobody wants to lose the race to their brother."
The first scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday, and Ogle figures that will be an important day for the running backs.
"I'll be interested to see how they respond because it's one thing to be in a practice situation where people around you can help you and get you lined up, but when it's live scrimmage, there's nobody out there," Ogle said. "It's them and you. I'm excited to see that."