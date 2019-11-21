JACKSONVILLE — Not every long snapper gets a scholarship to play Division I football, and not every long snapper gets asked to come to multiple weekly press days.
Heck, Jacksonville State’s Josh Brady avoids a long snapper’s fame like the plague.
“Not many know who Josh is because he never snaps it over the punter’s head,” JSU coach John Grass said.
Brady is not every long snapper, which is why he’s achieved more than a long record of anonymous consistency in four seasons at JSU. He’s achieved a platform.
An extension of his father’s association with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Brady will see his run as a college athlete end Saturday, when JSU (6-5) plays host to Eastern Kentucky (6-5) in the season finale for both teams.
The end will come earlier than Brady and 16 other seniors would like. A disappointing season will end JSU’s string of six consecutive playoff appearances.
“It has hit me,” he said.
A special-teams starter who spends so little time on the field, Brady sure has made the most of time off of it.
The Chattanooga native’s father, Brent, is an FCA board chairman in Tennessee. Josh has been involved in FCA activities since middle school.
This past summer, he led a group of 13-15-year-old boys at Saint Simons Island, Ga. He shared a cabin with 26 of them.
“It was awesome,” he said.
Brady has helped with FCA activities back home and worked with groups at local high schools.
“It’s really influenced who I am,” he said. “It’s been greatly impactful in my life, because I see how sports can be such a venue to help kids and to really just be impactful.
“When you take that platform of sports, and it’s an avenue to share the gospel, it’s incredible.”
It was no accident that JSU became the place for Brady to continue his platform as an active athlete. Coming out of Silverdale Baptist Academy in Chattanooga, he had preferred walk-on offers from Auburn, Mississippi State, UAB and Chattanooga.
He came to a camp at JSU, and Grass offered him a scholarship.
“Me and him had an instant connection,” Brady said. “He just, really, is a great man. He’s been great to me. I couldn’t turn it down. It’s been a God thing to me.”
He has appeared in 47 games, finishing 2018 as a HERO Sports All-American after 66 snaps. He appears more at schools.
“Brady does a lot with FCA and gives a lot of his time to mentor kids,” Grass said.
Brady graduates in December with a degree in business marketing. Grass plans to keep him as a graduate assistant for a semester.
“I’m excited to see where God leads me,” he said. “I’m excited I get to be here another semester and see a bunch of my friends that got redshirted. I get to see them out.”
The semester as a graduate assistant could be a trial run for a career.
“I used to think I’d never want to coach,” he said. “The more I’ve thought about it, I really feel like that’s what I need to be doing.”