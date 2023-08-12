JSU football: Logan Smothers adjusting to Gamecocks' tempo, ready to compete

JACKSONVILLE — Competing in Division I is nothing new for Jacksonville State quarterback Logan Smothers.
He saw action in 11 games during his final two years at Nebraska, but nothing he saw in a game or practice compared to the tempo the Gamecocks run under Rich Rodriguez.
“It can be intimidating, but that is the type of quarterback I want to be,” Smothers said. “I love tempo. That is what I want to do.”
The speed of Rich Rodriguez’s offense is at least as fast, maybe quicker than what Smothers is used to, but the eye-opener for the Muscle Shoals native was how often the Gamecocks employ their up-tempo offense.
“Here, every play is tempo, just about,” Smothers said. “So, we definitely get our tempo in at practice, so we will be ready for game time.”
Speaking of preparing for the job, Smothers knew he’d have only a short time to make an impression, if he was going to contend for the starting job this fall. Learning the playbook as fast as possible was his top priority.
“Working on our base stuff and then from there expanding,” Smothers said. “Working our quick game up to run game, pass game, all that stuff. Just kind of attacking. A lot of this stuff I did in high school, so it was easy to learn.”
Speaking of high school, the Muscle Shoals native said proximity to home was a driving factor in the decision he made this offseason.
“I got a couple years left, so I wanted to be closer to family,” Smothers said. “And then secondly, I just wanted to play for a good program, up-and-coming program, great head coach and a bunch of guys that I can go with them.”
The program’s move to the FBS also influenced his decision. Every first this season will be historic, a fact that doesn’t seem lost on any of the Gamecocks competing for playing time this fall, including Smothers.
“We got a great room of quarterbacks,” Smothers said. “We are all athletic, all can play. I think we can win with all of us so that is cool to being around those guys. We are a pretty tight group.”
Saturday’s scrimmage would indicate that Smothers has already emerged as quarterback Zion Webb’s main competition.
During the scrimmage, Smothers spent most of his time running with the second-string offense, while Zion Webb dominated reps with the first-string. However, both quarterbacks split time with the first string during the pre-scrimmage drills.
“It’s all about getting the team better,” Smothers said. “Whoever can do that, that is who is going to be the guy. We are all friends, but we are all going to compete and push each other.”
