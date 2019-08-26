JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass on Thursday's season-opener at SE Louisiana: Opening up on the road is something different, and a long trip. Playing during the week and on the road is something we haven't done since I've been here.
--Grass: SE Louisiana has a transfer QB who made a lot of plays last year. They brought in two more transfers, and they couldn't beat him out.
--Grass: Gotta watch out for No. 5, wide receiver Juwan Petit-Frere. Returns kicks and makes a lot of big plays.
--Grass on kicker race: Gotta a coin to flip? We had a bad day kicking the other day. All of them can do it, physically. It's just a mental deal. We do have three guys who can put it through the uprights, and we'll improve as the year goes along.
--Grass: Can't tell you how much farther along we are at this point than we were last year, going into the first game, in the passing game. Coop and the wide receivers can spread it around and make a lot of things happen, and we have to be able to run the ball, too.
--QB Zerrick Cooper: Really looking forward to seeing redshirt junior wide receiver K.J. Stepherson.
--Grass on LB Jalen Choice: He thinks he's our punt returner.
--Grass, on whether having open weeks early is good/bad thing: Might want to ask me in Week 8. Having them at front has not really helped us, I think. We shouldn't have that problem this year.
--WR Josh Pearson: I'm always in a good mood. I bring joy to the room.
--Cooper: Try living with him. You sure hear his mouth all the time.