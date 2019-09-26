JACKSONVILLE — The smile on Malik Feaster’s face tells that his hoop dreams of yesteryear never fully left him. If he had the dreams of his 5-foot-9 years, he’d be a major college point guard.
Thanks to a persistent high school coach who saw beyond Feaster’s dreams, and a late growth spurt, he’s that 6-0, athletic cornerback who never has trouble finding a Division I football home.
That home is Jacksonville State, where Feaster went from walk-on to instant playing time in 2018. Now a sophomore pressed into promotion by injury, he eyes his fourth start this season, when the Gamecocks open Ohio Valley Conference play at Austin Peay on Saturday.
“I like basketball a lot,” he said. “It’s what I wanted to do, but you just have to be a freak of nature now.
”I just didn’t really have a shot. I wasn’t a phenomenon.”
Nature didn’t have freakishness in mind for Feaster when it came to height. It was more like a quirk, a late-but-timely growth spurt between his senior season at Stephens County (Ga.) High School and 2018, his first playing season at JSU.
Nature did have raw athleticism in mind for Feaster. That much showed early in his high school years.
That much, Stephens County head football coach Frank Barden could tell early, watching Feaster play basketball.
“He’s explosive,” Barden said. “He can run. He can jump. He’s long, and he’s quick, all the things that that are just God-given. He has very fast-twitch muscles.”
Problem was, Feaster’s most important muscle, his heart, beat for basketball.
“I primarily thought I was a basketball star,” he said with a laugh. “I put all my cookies in that basket, to play basketball.”
Barden kept trying, though. He knew height isn’t everything in football. He also knows growing kids hit their growth spurt, usually somewhere in the high school years.
Nature kept waiting to sprout Feaster, and there came a point where he made his peace. Mike Krzyzewski doesn’t recruit many 5-9 guards, and Feaster just might need a non-famine option.
He came out for football as a senior, playing cornerback and receiver for Stephens County.
“He just did good things on both sides of the ball, offensive and defensive,” Barden said. “Once he learned how to train his body, his natural, God-given abilities got better.”
All except for the height part. That would wait too late for his recruiting cycle. Too, he had catching up to do, academically.
T.J. Barden, Frank’s son, attended JSU and was a student coach.
“Coach Barden talked to him about possibly getting me down here,” Feaster said.
Feaster then got in contact with JSU assistant Owen Kilgore, who coaches cornerbacks, and decided to attend JSU … just not right away. Feaster had to work on his ACT and financial aid.
He sat out of school the fall semester of 2017, and an amazing thing happened. He added sufficient height to his God-given gifts.
“I started growing when I took the semester off and was just home, working,” he said.
Feaster hit the magic cornerback height of 6-0. Coupled with the rest of his physical prowess, he now had a chance to battle those 6-something Division I wide receivers.
He enrolled in January of 2018 as a walk-on and began reacquainting with the game he’d just gotten to know. Kilgore and his boss saw the same thing Barden saw, just more developed.
“Just seeing off the jump, when he first got here, how athletic he is, he’s probably, pound for pound, one of the strongest guys we’ve got on our football team,” JSU head coach John Grass said. “That brings about a lot of the explosion.”
As Grass said that in JSU’s weekly news conference Monday, he looked right to see Feaster’s infectious grin, the one once reserved for a round ball. Grass then looked left at All-America wide receiver Josh Pearson, who spars with Feaster daily in practice.
Pearson, who fought his own academic battles to become eligible nearly two years after he signed with JSU, considers Feaster “my little brother.”
“I just want everybody to be successful, so I’m on him for everything he does,” Pearson said. “Every if he does make a good play, I find something small to pick at about him, to make sure his game is at 100 percent.”
Catchup learning against the 6-4 Pearson helped Feaster to play in all 13 JSU games in 2018. He had what looked to be a game-turning interception against Kennesaw State. But for a controversial no-fumble call, JSU wins that six-overtime game in regulation, and Feaster’s fetch stands out more.
Jacquez Payton’s season-ending back injury in preseason camp turned Feaster into a starter this season, and those special athletic abilities nearly turned into a blocked field goal against Eastern Washington. The side judge flagged him for offsides, and at the time, Grass agreed with the call.
“Where I was, in the (coach’s) box, he looks like he’s two steps offsides,” Grass said. “You go back and watch the film, and he was so fast off that ball that the official thought he was offsides, but he was not offsides on that play.”
Blocking shots, be it off a kicker’s foot or shooter’s wrist, came rarely for Feaster as a 5-9 high school point guard. Just the thought paints that permagrin back on his face.
Back home in Georgia, Frank Barden smiles a little, too.
“It happens a lot,” he said. ”A lot of kids grow up thinking, ‘This is my sport,’ maybe because they have a passion, maybe because they were guided that way in their surroundings for a long, long time.
“When they do go in that other sport and have success, they see it’s not only fun, but ‘I’m pretty good at it.’”