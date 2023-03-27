JSU Football: Laletia Hale embraces leadership opportunity

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State linebacker Laletia Hale spent his spring break last week working on drills designed to help him jump routes and record interceptions.
He didn’t have to wait long to see the fruits of his labor as the redshirt junior recorded one in the team’s first practice following the break on Monday afternoon when he intercepted Te’Sean Smoot on third down during live drills.
“I’d record my reps (last week), so I could see what I need to do different, and I might compare it to good linebackers in the league,” Hale said of his process. “Or like last year, I would watch film, I watched film on Kail and Tay, Markail Benton and Tay (Stevonte) Tullis, and I see the things that they do and what can I implement in my game.”
Now that Benton and Tullis have exhausted their eligibility, it’s finally Hale’s turn to take a starring role with the Gamecocks. He’s worked with the first-string defense all spring, but coach Rich Rodriguez has grander plans for the linebacker.
“He is into a lot bigger role not just from a playing standpoint, but from a leadership standpoint,” Rodriguez said. “I always say leadership at practice, that is a coaches’ duty. But in the locker room, in the weight room, in the summertime, you need players to be great leaders, and I think he can be one of them.”
While Hale recognizes the opportunity he now has to lead his teammates, he quickly dismisses the notion that it places additional pressure on him.
“It is time for me to step up and do that,” Hale said. “Because I have been behind a lot of good guys, and they were able to do that for me. So I know how much they improved me just for being around, so I know I gotta make an impact on my teammates the same way they did.”
While this spring is Hale’s first as the guy at linebacker, this fall will not be his first chance to start. He started the final two contests last season when Benton was out due to injury.
In those two games, Hale recorded a team-high 19 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, 0.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble.
When asked about those games, Hale said his biggest takeaway from the opportunities was the increased physical demands of playing the full game instead of coming in during a relief role.
Following Hale's first start, Tullis had this to say regarding the younger linebacker.
“The way he goes through preparation, it is like none other,” Tullis said on Nov. 12. “He just, the smallest things he tries to critique, and he is going to keep on working on it until he actually perfects it.”
Speaking of improvement, Hale said he’s watched the defense make progress during the last few weeks of spring.
“I feel like we are improving mostly with the physical things,” Hale said. “Knowing how to play fast and react. I feel like we aren’t as hesitant anymore.”
That was certainly on display during Monday when Hale recorded interceptions alongside at least three other defenders, including both cornerback Kekoura Tarnue and safety Kolbi Fuqua.
Tarnue, a new addition to the team from Rochester Community and Technical College, recorded a pick-six during 7-on-7 drills, while Fuqua's came during individual drills against wide receivers.
“Missed opportunities to get turnovers is almost as bad as having turnovers, and our defensive staff does a good job working on that,” Rodriguez said.
Of course, as it so often is in practice, when one side dominates, then the other side often stumbles. On Monday, Rodriguez wasn’t afraid to wonder out loud whether several of his offensive players ever mentally returned from spring break.
Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the offense came when running back Malik Jackson scored a 31-yard touchdown against the first-string defense during his final snap on Monday. On the play, Jackson just outran multiple would-be tacklers for the score.
Then mid-year enrollee quarterback Earl Woods III got a shot to take the field when the second-string offense faced the second-string defense. He started the series with a pair of tough runs that gained roughly two yards each.
However, Woods’ only pass attempt on the drive resulted in an interception on third-and-15. While Woods’ last throw was one to forget, the freshman once again delivered one of the better throws in practice when he hit a walk-on receiver deep downfield for a touchdown during drills that pitted three or four pass catchers against an equal number of defenders.
“He’s swimming right now, and I think that is to be expected, and I think the spring is going to be good for him,” Rodriguez said. “We will repeat what we did in the summer and fall camp, but I like his attitude, and he’s a real competitive guy, and I think he is getting better every day.”