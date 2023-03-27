 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU Football: Laletia Hale embraces leadership opportunity

Laletia Hale

Jacksonville State linebacker Laletia Hale (16) records a tackle during the Gamecocks' third spring practice.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photos

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State linebacker Laletia Hale spent his spring break last week working on drills designed to help him jump routes and record interceptions.

He didn’t have to wait long to see the fruits of his labor as the redshirt junior recorded one in the team’s first practice following the break on Monday afternoon when he intercepted Te’Sean Smoot on third down during live drills.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep