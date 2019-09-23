JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's fourth-down strategy began as a response to a struggling group of field goal kickers.
If the Gamecocks had the ball farther than 20 yards from the end zone but closer than 35 yards or so, John Grass was likely to run a play rather than punt or kick a field goal.
In fact, JSU didn't even try a field goal until this past week's 30-12 win over North Alabama. Facing fourth-and-six at the UNA 10, Grass allowed Bryant Wallace to successfully kick a field goal. It was JSU's first field goal try of the year.
"Hey, first of the year," Grass said Monday with a smile.
In FCS, 14 teams have not made a field goal, while 22 have one.
Here's the thing, however: when the Gamecocks have chosen to go for it, they've been awfully good at it.
JSU failed to convert all three fourth-down tries in the season-opening loss to Southeastern Louisiana, but since then, the offense has made six out of seven. On five of those successful conversions, JSU eventually scored a touchdown, including the first drive of the win over UNA and the game-winning drive the previous week against Eastern Washington.
"We would much rather score touchdowns than kick field goals," Grass said. "You turn that 10- or 15-yard buffer into four-down territory, it helps you offensively calling plays. You become a different team."
Grass said Wallace and fellow kickers Parker Holland and Jason Pierce have improved their range in practice, but he might stick with the current strategy anyway.
"They're very confident going for it on fourth down, and we'll continue to do some of that," Grass said. "It really doesn't matter how good the kickers get from that 25-, 30-yard range. We may still go for it because I feel like we can make it."
That's just one more thing for opponents to consider as Jacksonville State opens Ohio Valley Conference play Saturday at Austin Peay.
In addition, the kicking game appears to have settled down for JSU. Wallace seems to have a grasp on the place-kicking job, even though he missed an extra point against UNA.
As for kickoffs, Holland and Pierce split time during the first three games, but JSU turned to Wallace against UNA, as Grass wanted to try sky kicks to about the 20-yard line that forced the Lions to figure out what to do on the fly. In one case, they didn't and muffed the ball. JSU recovered, which set up Wallace's field goal.
Grass said Monday that for now, Wallace has the kickoff job.
"Bryant has done a good job," Grass said. "We made that change during practice last week because we wanted to put the ball in the middle and spray the ball around a bit. We'll probably start working more with them doing more of that."
As for punting, Pierce and Preston Knight, who spent the previous two seasons as one of the backups at Alabama, have fought for the job. Pierce punted five times against UNA for a 41.7-yard average and pinned the Lions inside the 20 twice. He was named the OVC's specialist of the week.
"That's kind of a fun battle to watch because you love to watch those guys kick the ball in practice," Grass said. "Preston had two bad kicks in a row, so we'll start Pierce and see how that goes, but we still feel very confident with either one of them in the game."
Knight will continue serving as the holder for place-kicks.
All of this appears to have made life interesting for long-snapper Josh Brady, a senior, as he's had more than one guy to snap the ball to.
"I get lucky, because Preston Knight is 6-foot-5, and Jason Pierce is 6-4, so I've got a nice, tall target back there," Brady said. "Preston Knight is also my holder on PATs and field goals. They don't complain, which is great. I just sling it back there, and wherever they get it, they're not going to blame me for it. I try to put it around the waist or the chest for them to make it easy."