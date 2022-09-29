 Skip to main content
JSU football: Karajic putting Gamecocks in good position with touchbacks

Alen Karajic

Jacksonville State’s Alen Karajic kicks off during the Gamecocks’ win over Nicholls on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — It’s doubtful that much from Jacksonville State’s loss at Tulsa will make the team’s season highlights montage. It’s the one day this season that most everyone in red and white would like to forget.

Everyone except kicker Alen Karajic, that is, and JSU’s own emerging “Legatron” keeps doing things that remind JSU watchers of his 80-yard touchback at Tulsa.

