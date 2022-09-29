JSU football: Karajic putting Gamecocks in good position with touchbacks

JACKSONVILLE — It’s doubtful that much from Jacksonville State’s loss at Tulsa will make the team’s season highlights montage. It’s the one day this season that most everyone in red and white would like to forget.
Everyone except kicker Alen Karajic, that is, and JSU’s own emerging “Legatron” keeps doing things that remind JSU watchers of his 80-yard touchback at Tulsa.
He said he takes “a lot” of pride in touchbacks.
“I like seeing them on the 25,” he said. “It helps our defense a lot.”
Karajic puts opponents on their 25-yard line a lot. He’s denied them a return possibility 27 times in five games this season, including eight of nine kickoffs in JSU’s 52-21 rout of Nicholls last week.
His touchbacks include that 80-yard bomb after Tulsa scored a safety in JSU’s 54-17 loss on Sept. 17.
It’s one reason, maybe the biggest reason, why Karajic was named ASUN special teams player of the week for the second time this season.
Karajic’s touchbacks have become so close to automatic that Nicholls’ Jaylon Spears returned the one kickoff that came down in the field of play 45 yards.
“Our guys aren’t used to covering, I guess,” JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said. “We’ve got to fix that up, but AK’s had touchbacks kicking from the 20.
“He’s got a super leg, and that’s a great feeling to have when you know, most of the time, you can kick it into the end zone.”
Karajic’s length off the tee is the latest example of how long he’s come since transitioning from soccer to American football as a senior at East Hamilton (Tenn.) High School.
Karajic is the son of immigrants from the former Yugoslavia, the part now known as Bosnia. He was born and raised in the United States but his parents kept him connected to the family’s native culture.
“We speak Bosnian every day, and we eat Bosnian food and stuff,” he said.
Karajic’s favorite dish is kljukusa, best described as a hash brown potato pie.
“There’s, like, cheese on it, and it has a lot of carbs,” he said. “It’s starchy starchy. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s not really bread, but it’s similar to bread. You put cheese on it, and it’s very good.”
As steeped as he is in an Eastern European culture, it’s no shock that Karajic was raised on soccer. He said he misses his days as a striker, the position that operates as the tip of the offensive spear.
They’re the first options, when it comes to shots on goal. Strikers need strong legs and accuracy.
He started trying to kick the funny-looking oblong American football in February of his junior year in high school and took right to it. JSU discovered him when he came to a JSU camp and offered him right away.
Other schools caught on, but Karajic stayed loyal to the school that first offered him. He became JSU’s starting kicker under John Grass’ staff.
Karajic and Brenton King split duties to start this season, with King handling field goals and Karajic kickoffs, but Karajic resumed all kicking duties at Murray State. He’s 4-for-4 on field goals this season, with two from 46 yards.
He drove his 46-yard field goal at Tulsa into the wind.
Kickoffs have been his common thread, however, and quickly became his most notable contribution. It was the answer to JSU prayers.
Karajic took over kicking duties in the fall 2020/spring 2021 season. The season before he arrived, Bryant Wallace, punter Jason Pierce and Parker Holland combined for five touchbacks in 58 attempts. Karajic drilled 18 touchbacks in 58 tries as a freshman.
Five games into his sophomore season, he’s delivered 27 touchbacks in 33 attempts.
The highlight was that 80-yarder at Tulsa. He had the wind at his back, but 80 yards is 80 yards. He averages 64.4.
How did Karajic become such a boom baller as a sophomore?
“I’m focusing a lot on ball contact now, learning how to, like, hurdle over (follow through) on kickoffs,” he said. “I also feel like the strength staff has helped, as well. I’ve never felt stronger until this summer.”
