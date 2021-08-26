JSU football: John Grass talks UAB, backup QB, the new kick-holder and pregame speeches

John Grass typically meets with reporters Monday or Tuesday of a routine Jacksonville State game week, but this isn't a typical week.
Grass spoke to reporters Thursday in anticipation of JSU's season opener against UAB in Montgomery. That game is Wednesday, instead of Saturday. That means Thursday is sort of like Sunday in a regular game-week calendar.
One of the benefits to opening on Wednesday? No television competition. JSU-UAB is the only college game that night on a national broadcast.
For JSU, the schedule doesn't get any easier in the following game. The Gamecocks will travel to Florida State on Sept. 11 for a second straight game against an FBS program. They played at FSU last year and fell 41-24 after leading during the third quarter.
Here are five highlights from Grass' time with reporters:
1. Tough starter
Which game is tougher, the one against UAB or the one against Florida State?
Although FSU is a Power Five conference school, Grass isn't so sure Bill Clark's UAB team isn't the stronger opponent.
"The average college football fan would underestimate UAB," he said. "I think UAB may be better than Florida State, so you get to start off the year with not an average Group-of-Five team. You're talking about a team that's won their conference two times out of the last three years. Coach Clark has done a tremendous job rebuilding that program. I don't think they get enough credit for what they've done there."
UAB won the Conference USA title in 2018 and 2020 and lost in the championship game in 2019 to Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic squad.
UAB didn't play in 2015 and 2016 after the program was temporarily dissolved.
2. National TV
Although most of JSU's football games have appeared on one of ESPN's platforms in the past four years, this is a rare appearance on ESPN's main network. This is the only time in the regular season in which JSU and UAB are scheduled on ESPN this year.
"I think it's huge for both programs to be on national television," Grass said. "It's the only game on that night. It's kind of kicking the season off.
"It's one of the first games in the country to kick off and get that national exposure. I know for our program. I know for our program, it means a lot. I think for both programs to be spotlighted, it's going to be a huge advantage. Definitely, we want to play well. We don't want to get embarrassed on national TV. So we've got our work cut out for us to try to stay with them for sure."
3. Backup QB
JSU's depth chart shows three-year starter Zerrick Cooper as first-team quarterback as expected. With Zion Webb out with a knee injury, the backup is slated to be true freshman Matthew Caldwell.
"Matthew is a freshman, but he doesn't play like a freshman," Grass said. "He handles pressure very, very well. He's come in and he's calm and collected with everything he does. He works very, very hard at the game. You can't hardly run him out of the film room, because he's always watching film."
Grass said Caldwell and Cooper "just really got to be buddies."
"They talk football a lot, and they're in there watching tape a lot," Grass said. "He's as poised a freshman as I've seen. He's come in and won that spot outright. I would be comfortable with him going in the game. I think he's got that composure and knowledge of the game."
His best quality?
"What sets him apart is decision-making," Grass said. "He makes good decisions."
4. New holder
Alen Karajic will handle extra points, field goals and kickoffs, while Jack Dawson is back as the punter. Thomas Peterson returns as the long-snapper.
The holder is new, although he is a familiar face: Dawson, the Australian who's a popular guy on the team because of his outgoing personality.
Grass said he likes having the punter do the job because that person is already working with the specialists during practice.
"The guys love the Australian accent when he calls the 'ready, ready' or he tells them 'tackle over' or whatever we are," Grass said.
About Dawson's personality, Grass added, "Jack's a fun guy. He can hang with anybody on our team. The guys love him."
5. No planned speech
Grass said he has no pregame speech prepared Wednesday's game.
"I'm an off-the-cuff guy. What I'm feeling at that time. I'm not a Knute Rockne, got my speech written out," he said.
He said he figures players can see through something that sounds rehearsed.
"They've got to know you're talking from your heart and that you mean it," he said. "A lot of times I'll tell them that when you get to that point, if I've got to say something to get your juices going and flowing, then we're in trouble already.
"Those speeches that get your motor krunk up, those might be good once or twice a year, but week-in, week-out, you win games in practice and the way you practice and your mentality."
So, don't expect him to head-butt anybody to get the team fired up.
"If I need to do that for us to play a little better, I will," he said.