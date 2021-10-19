JSU football: John Grass talks about needed break, Sam Houston, kickoffs and more

After six games in six weeks and an injury list that turned into a consistent talking point, Jacksonville State finally got a free weekend.
The Gamecocks were mercifully off this past Saturday, and head coach John Grass said they needed it.
"I've never coached a team that needed an off-week more than this one," Grass said. “We were able to get some guys well and get some guys closer to healthy. It's refreshing to be off a week."
A half-dozen games in a month and a half typically isn't a whole lot, but Grass said it's added up over a four-game fall 2020 schedule, then a nine-game spring 2021 schedule, then summer workouts, then preseason practice for the fall 2021 schedule, which will have 11 games, minimum.
"It's been like football Twilight Zone," Grass said. "We've been playing football a long time. Most teams didn't play in the fall. We played in the fall. We played four games but we practiced all fall. The team's been playing or practicing football for a solid year without a break."
Grass said the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-0 AQ7) also used the time to prepare for this Saturday's game at No. 1-ranked Sam Houston State (5-0, 3-0 AQ7), which is the defending FCS champion. Bad news for JSU: Sam Houston State also had this past weekend off.
"It's going to be a challenge for us, but we're looking forward to that," Grass said. "They had an open week as well, so you'll see very prepared teams take the field Saturday."
Grass and starting safety Nicario Harper took time to address reporters Tuesday during the Jacksonville State's regular game-week news conference.
Here are the highlights:
1. Pettway out
Grass confirmed that JSU receiver Mike Pettway is out for the season after having surgery. He has missed two games because of turf toe.
"We were hoping he was going to be able to play with that injury," Grass said. "He tried it but couldn't do it. He won't be available until spring training. That was a blow."
Pettway played in the first three games, with two catches each against UAB and Florida State, then seven against North Alabama. He missed the Tennessee-Martin game, then had two receptions against Kennesaw State. He hasn't played since.
He had 18 catches in nine games this past spring for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For this season, he has 13 receptions for 121 yards. Even without playing in two games, he still ranks third on the team in receptions.
2. Kickoff weapon
JSU kicker Alen Karajic has struggled a bit with field goals this season, making three and missing four. Of the four misses, one was blocked, and with another one, he made the kick but was forced to retry because of a timeout call. He missed the retry.
As Grass points out, Karajic is still a relatively new kicker. He kicked his senior year of high school and when he joined the JSU team last year, he won the job right away.
"Alen is coming on," Grass said. "You're talking about a guy who hasn't been kicking football but two, two-and-a-half years. Before that, he'd never kicked a football."
Where Karajic is showing real strength this year is in kicking off. Of 21 kickoffs, 16 have gone for touchbacks. JSU opponents have returned kickoffs for a total of 98 yards, which is fifth best among 122 FCS schools.
By contrast, Sam Houston has kicked off 33 times, and 17 have been returned for 374 yards.
"When you watch him kick the ball off, he's so impressive because of such a strong leg," Grass said. "That's been a weapon for us as much as anything. … It's almost a sure thing that they'll start at the 25 when he's kicking off."
3. Harper back
Harper has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season, which forced him to miss the North Alabama game and much of the Tennessee-Martin game.
He says he's fine now.
"Right now, I feel great," said Harper, the Ohio Valley Conference defensive player of the year last season. "I couldn't feel any better. I'm running around and doing the things I love to do."
Grass said that like many of the Gamecocks' injured players, the off-week helped.
"He's been playing hurt for most of the season," Grass said. "When you have a high ankle sprain and you're managing that during the week and trying to get healthy, it makes it very difficult to be productive during the week," he said.
Grass added, "He doesn't like to miss a rep. He tries to get extra reps at everything. A lot of times, we have to slow him down on what he's doing."
Harper said he tries to get something out of practice even when he's not able to join a drill.
"As a student of the game, I continue to work, continue to learn from the sideline and continue to be a good teammate," he said.
4. Sam Houston attack
Grass said Sam Houston has a strong offense, led by quarterback Eric Schmid, a junior and a three-year starter. He missed Sam Houston's 21-20 win over Stephen F. Austin with an injury, but he has returned.
Schmid has shined as both a passer and a runner. The Bearkats rank seventh nationally in total offense and 12th in rushing.
"We've got to tackle well," Grass said. "They want to run the football. They average about 220 a game rushing. To have a chance to win the game, you've got to stop them from rushing the football. That'll be a goal, but they can also throw the ball. They're a balanced attack. The quarterback makes them go."
5. Sam Houston defense
The Bearkats are solid on defense, too, ranking fifth nationally against the run, 17th in total defense and 19th in scoring defense.
They've had 16 sacks in their five games, and the 3.2 average ranks 10th nationally.
"To say they're really good is an understatement, for sure," Grass said.
He added, "I think we've got to figure out a way to establish the run game. Going to have to be able to throw the football and execute in the passing game. This game is going to be a lot like any other — we've really got to take care of the football offensively."
6. Time at home
Grass took advantage of the off-weekend for a little bit of family time.
"There's a real world out there," he said. "Sometimes we get on this football submarine, and when fall camp starts, we put the hatch down on the submarine, because you won't see me for about six months: 95 percent of my day is spent either at the fieldhouse or at home sleeping or at the hotel on an away game or a home game. That's kind of your life in football season.
"I got to watch my daughter play volleyball. I got to watch my son play football. First time I got to see him play on Saturday. That's kind of refreshing. Got to go out and eat. Change of routine and get to spend a little family time was great. Watched a little football Saturday night. Kind of relaxing to watch somebody else play without the pressure of winning."