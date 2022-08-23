JSU football: Jack Dawson remains on team after arrest in Troy

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State punter Jack Dawson's remains on the Gamecocks’ football team, after a Monday arrest related to his time at Troy University.
Dawson is still listed on the Gamecocks’ roster, and head coach Rich Rodriguez confirmed he is still on the team and will play in Saturday's season-opener against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery. Dawson also is listed as the first-team punter on the depth chart released Monday as part of JSU's game notes.
"Obviously, something happened a few years ago," Rodriguez said today. "Our school is aware of the situation. Our staff is aware. His family is aware. I would just say, let's not rush to judgment. Let all the facts get out. Let's let the process go before we pass judgment. That's all my comments about that."
According to multiple published reports, Dawson was arrested Monday and charged with three misdemeanors of assault, including one that accuses him of using a pool cue to sexually assault a Troy walk-on football player.
Dawson turned himself in to Troy authorities Monday and was released on a signature bond, according to the CBS 42, the Montgomery Advertiser and Troy Messenger.
Dawson also is named in a federal lawsuit by the former Troy teammate, who is alleging a pattern of abuse.
According to Alabama Media Group, a 29-page federal lawsuit was filed July 25 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, which names Dawson and three Troy football staff members who plaintiff John Haynes said did nothing to stop Dawson from bullying him. Special Teams Coordinators Brian Blackmon and Dayne Brown, and Director of Player Development Jamaal Smith are the staff members.
