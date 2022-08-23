 Skip to main content
JSU football: Jack Dawson remains on team after arrest in Troy

Jack Dawson

Jack Dawson is the starting punter for Jacksonville State.

 JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State punter Jack Dawson's remains on the Gamecocks’ football team, after a Monday arrest related to his time at Troy University.

Dawson is still listed on the Gamecocks’ roster, and head coach Rich Rodriguez confirmed he is still on the team and will play in Saturday's season-opener against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery. Dawson also is listed as the first-team punter on the depth chart released Monday as part of JSU's game notes.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.