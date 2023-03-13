 Skip to main content
JSU football: Jabari Mack shows he knows how to get it done at cornerback

Jabari Mack

Cornerback Jabari Mack intercepted two passes during practice on Wednesday.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — As Jabari Mack shows off his athleticism at Jacksonville State’s spring practice, many wouldn’t be able to tell that he’s just in his third season of playing cornerback.

The sophomore said that he’s only a couple of years removed from his first full season at the position, with his first coming during his time at Virginia’s Fork Union Military Academy in 2021.