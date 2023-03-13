JSU football: Jabari Mack shows he knows how to get it done at cornerback

JACKSONVILLE — As Jabari Mack shows off his athleticism at Jacksonville State’s spring practice, many wouldn’t be able to tell that he’s just in his third season of playing cornerback.
The sophomore said that he’s only a couple of years removed from his first full season at the position, with his first coming during his time at Virginia’s Fork Union Military Academy in 2021.
He said his time playing wide receiver helped him plenty as he made the transition to defense.
“It prepared me a lot. I mean it gave me an idea (and) I can expect more, like recognizing formations and stuff,” Mack said. “It helped me a lot switching over from receiver, and I really appreciate all of my years of playing receiver now.”
At Wednesday's practice, Mack grabbed two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, as the offense and defense ran plays together.
Mack logged another interception Monday and displayed his coverage ability on deep balls against JSU’s first-team offense as the team ran half-field drills in 4-on-4 or 3-on-3.
“It feels good mainly just getting a takeaway on defense,” Mack said. “Coach (Zac) Alley preaches relentless defense and getting takeaways, so it just feels good when everyone is doing their job and making big plays.”
Last season, Mack appeared in all 11 games and recorded 14 total tackles (10 solo), two pass deflections and an interception as a backup.
As Mack continues to develop in spring practice under the guidance of newly-hired cornerbacks coach Terry Jefferson, he said that a large part of his success is bringing energy to practices.
“I know I come out with it, but you can definitely feel it and you can see it,” Mack said. “You hear Rich Rod speaking about it, you’ve got to bring the energy every day.”
As Mack looks to step into a bigger role with the departure of longtime JSU cornerback Yul Gowdy, head coach Rich Rodriguez said that he’s confident in what he’s seen from the Jacksonville, Fla., native so far.
“Jabari, he likes to play,” Rodriguez said. “He’s going to have a great opportunity, and he’s gotten better, I think every day we’ve come out here. He’s gotten better, and that’s good to see because we’re going to be counting on him. We’re still a little thin, I think, at corner, but I think, but I think he’s a guy we can count on.”
With the absence of a senior in JSU’s group of cornerbacks, Mack said that he’s prepared to step up as one of the leaders in the group of young defensive backs.
“Technique, eyes at the line of scrimmage, I had to get better from last year,” Mack said. “I had a decent season my freshman year and to step up. We’ve got a young group right now, so I’ve just got to go out there, be a leader and show technique.”